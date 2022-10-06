Galesburg Police shortly after 1:00 in the morning on Wednesday, October 5th, responded to Walmart for a single-vehicle crash where a sedan struck a shopping cart corral. Dispatch advised the driver was slumped over behind the wheel. The vehicle was still running and in gear when police arrived. Officers knocked on the window, woke up the female driver, and ordered her to put the vehicle in park – which she did. The 28-year-old female was disoriented and denied medical treatment. She admitted to using methamphetamine and had a valid Knox County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Police located five baggies of methamphetamine in the woman’s jacket and two glass pipes with meth residue were also located. Police also located over $600 mainly in one dollar bills divided among several plastic baggies. The woman says she does not sell meth and the money was tips from bartending. The woman was charged with the warrant, and Possession of Meth less than 5 grams.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO