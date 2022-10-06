Read full article on original website
KWQC
Police: Kewanee crash leads to confrontation, threats
KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two teens were arrested after police say they threatened a woman while leaving the scene of a crash in Kewanee. The Kewanee Police Department responded about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 7, to a disturbance in the area of East Division and Dwight streets, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect led Sunday night chase, tossed gun, tried to punch officer
A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say he led police on a bi-state pursuit, threw a gun in the grass, and tried to punch an officer. Adrian Neeley faces felony charges of eluding – speed 25 mph over the limit – second or subsequent; control of a firearm by a felon; and serious misdemeanor charges of assault on persons in certain occupations and possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
Sioux City Journal
Police: Davenport man used truck to ram patrol car, trigger standoff
A Davenport man arrested Sunday faces three felony charges stemming from an assault of a police officer that led to an hours-long standoff in Marquette Park. David Joseph Tvedt is charged with assault on an officer while displaying a weapon, assault while committing a felony, and interference using a weapon - all felonies. He also faces the misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts.
ourquadcities.com
14-year-old charged in Rock Island shooting
On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Rock Island Police. Department responded to a 911 call of a gunshot victim inside Quick’s store, 1501 5th. Street. A suspect fired one shot inside the store striking the victim and then fled the. scene on foot, according to...
14-year-old arrested after shooting man inside Rock Island convenience store
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old suspected of shooting one person inside a Rock Island convenience store on Monday afternoon. At 3:02 p.m., Rock Island police responded to a report of shots fired at Quick's Store, 1501 5th Street. Upon arrival, officers...
aledotimesrecord.com
Injured Galesburg woman says man hit her with mallet, cut her with knife
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge after allegedly battering and cutting a woman Sunday morning. Galesburg police responded to Advance Auto Parts, 598 N. Henderson St., at 9:46 a.m. for a report of a bleeding woman coming into the store. Upon arrival,...
KWQC
Coroner identifies man killed in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man killed in a shooting Sunday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 40-year-old Eric Beale. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, an autopsy will be performed Tuesday. Rock Island police responded around 2:15 p.m. Sunday to shots fired call...
Rock Island Police Make Arrest in Sunday Murder
Rock Island Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after an altercation last night. On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived,...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect faces felony charge after trying to siphon gas at business
A 47-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after Davenport Police say he tried to siphon gasoline from vehicles at a Davenport business. Shane Montgomery faces a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of burglary tools, and a serious misdemeanor charge of trespass – injury or damage greater than $300, court records say.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Rock Island
First Alert Forecast - Showers to start Wednesday with some afternoon sun and more evening rain. Showers to start Wednesday with some afternoon sun and more evening rain. Keep the wet weather gear handy this afternoon. Showers and a few storms will continue across parts of the region.
Galesburg woman facing drug charges after crashing into shopping cart corral.
Galesburg Police shortly after 1:00 in the morning on Wednesday, October 5th, responded to Walmart for a single-vehicle crash where a sedan struck a shopping cart corral. Dispatch advised the driver was slumped over behind the wheel. The vehicle was still running and in gear when police arrived. Officers knocked on the window, woke up the female driver, and ordered her to put the vehicle in park – which she did. The 28-year-old female was disoriented and denied medical treatment. She admitted to using methamphetamine and had a valid Knox County warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Police located five baggies of methamphetamine in the woman’s jacket and two glass pipes with meth residue were also located. Police also located over $600 mainly in one dollar bills divided among several plastic baggies. The woman says she does not sell meth and the money was tips from bartending. The woman was charged with the warrant, and Possession of Meth less than 5 grams.
ourquadcities.com
Man arrested for QC homicide Sunday
A 28-year-old man faces a charge of murder in connection with a homicide Sunday in Rock Island. On Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street, according to a Sunday night release.
ourquadcities.com
Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee
Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
starvedrock.media
Two Wanted Men Served Warrants to Return to Bureau County
The Bureau County Sheriff's Office has collared two out-of-staters on warrants for failing to appear in court. Fifty-one-year-old Gerald Bland of St. Louis had allegedly failed to show up for his proceedings pertaining to a misdemeanor charge of theft. A few hours earlier, deputies served a warrant on 42-year-old Felipe Howell of Columbia, Missouri. He had been wanted for failing to turn up to address a charge of misdemeanor retail theft.
2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured
Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
rigov.org
For Immediate Release
On Sunday, October 9, 2022 at approximately 2:16 p.m. the Rock Island Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the 1500 block of 8th Street. When officers arrived, they located an unconscious 40-year-old male suffering from stab wounds and a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for the man accused of killing Breasia Terrell pushed back
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Scott County judge has granted Henry Dinkins defense attorneys' request to push back his trial for the murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Dinkins' lawyers, Chad and Jennifer Frese, have been on the case since April of this year and have argued they need more time to go over all the evidence, witness interviews, and to get expert witnesses on several issues.
KWQC
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Milledgeville, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Rt. 40 south of Milledgeville Sunday afternoon. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. as the driver of a Chevy Malibu was making a left turn onto Genesee Rd. and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.
KWQC
‘Medical grade replica,’ not human remains, found in Clinton County landfill
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The suspected human remains found in the Clinton County landfill were found to be a ‘medical grade replica,’ according to deputies. Tuesday the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist at the State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office in a media release. It was determined the suspected bone was a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur.
KWQC
Fire destroys Rock Falls home Monday
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A home was destroyed in a rural Rock Falls house fire Monday night, firefighters said. The Rock Falls and Sterling fire departments responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in rural Rock Falls, according to a media release. Crews first on scene said...
