Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Doughnuts & Draughts café in Worcester abruptly closes

A popular downtown Worcester café abruptly announced its closure on Tuesday. Doughnuts & Draughts, located on the corner of Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday announcing that it was now permanently closed. “We are sorry to say as of Oct...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million

HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
HATFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Historical Society returns to Southwick cemetery for 10th annual Spirit Walk

SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Historical Society will host its 10th annual Spirit Walk tours of the Old Southwick Cemetery 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The tour of the old cemetery will feature prominent Southwick residents playing the roles of historical figures in town as they tell the tales of their lives and tribulations through living in historic Southwick while standing next to the character’s grave site.
SOUTHWICK, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

