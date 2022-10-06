SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Historical Society will host its 10th annual Spirit Walk tours of the Old Southwick Cemetery 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The tour of the old cemetery will feature prominent Southwick residents playing the roles of historical figures in town as they tell the tales of their lives and tribulations through living in historic Southwick while standing next to the character’s grave site.

SOUTHWICK, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO