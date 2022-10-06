Read full article on original website
Related
Funeral on Friday for Nickolas ‘Nick’ Weichel, Chicopee pedestrian killed
The funeral for a 34-year-old Chicopee man killed while crossing the street near Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street will be held on Friday, according to the obituary. Nickolas Weichel, 34, died at the scene of the crash after police said he was struck by a car near 480...
Scoreboard: Agawam golf edges past West Springfield & more
Western Mass. Boys Soccer Top 20: Belchertown, Ludlow stay on top, Chicopee Comp rises
Students, staff at Westfield’s Abner Gibbs surprise retiring principal with ‘clap-out’
WESTFIELD — Abner Gibbs Elementary School staff and students, led by new Principal Erika Masciadrelli, staged a surprise clap-out for retiring principal Kathleen O’Donnell behind the school on Oct. 11. All of the students and teachers gathered to say goodbye, and gave “Mrs. O” a card with all...
Doughnuts & Draughts café in Worcester abruptly closes
A popular downtown Worcester café abruptly announced its closure on Tuesday. Doughnuts & Draughts, located on the corner of Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday announcing that it was now permanently closed. “We are sorry to say as of Oct...
Holyoke St. Pat’s Parade Committee names Catherine McEvady the 2022 Thomas F. Rohan Award Recipient
HOLYOKE – The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee named Catherine McEvady the 65th Thomas F. Rohan Award Recipient. The award honors a longtime member who has made “significant contributions” to the parade’s and association’s success. The Rohan Award honors the parade’s first grand marshal. Brynn...
GoFundMe raises money for family of Chicopee man killed by car doing 70
A GoFundMe is raising money for the “soulmate” of a Chicopee man killed while crossing the street near Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street on Saturday to help her “during these unthinkable times.”. Nickolas Weichel, 34, died at the scene of the crash after police said...
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
East Longmeadow man among 4 sentenced in tobacco trafficking conspiracy
Four men have been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Springfield by Judge Mark G. Mastroianni for their roles in a conspiracy to traffic in contraband tobacco and evade taxes. Ravinder Arora, 60, of East Longmeadow, was sentenced on Oct. 7 to one year probation and restitution to be determined...
2 people killed in early-morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood
Two people were killed during a shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Wednesday at 4:10 a.m., the department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Indian Orchard Main Street area. Once authorities...
Historical Society returns to Southwick cemetery for 10th annual Spirit Walk
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Historical Society will host its 10th annual Spirit Walk tours of the Old Southwick Cemetery 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The tour of the old cemetery will feature prominent Southwick residents playing the roles of historical figures in town as they tell the tales of their lives and tribulations through living in historic Southwick while standing next to the character’s grave site.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Oct. 2-8
A condo in Springfield that sold for $41,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. In total, 73 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $302,422, $207 per square foot.
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
Western Mass. Girls Soccer Top 20: Longmeadow, East Longmeadow move into Top 5
Worcester City Councilor says Plantation Street name change discussion is ‘superficial’
One Worcester City Councilor said she thinks the discussion around changing street names that include the word ‘plantation’ in the city is superficial and takes away from addressing issues that are systemically oppressive. District 4 Councilor Sarai Rivera said the conversations surrounding changing the name of Plantation Street,...
Worcester announces recommended trick or treat hours for Halloween
The city of Worcester is recommending trick-or-treaters who plan to take to Worcester streets on Oct. 31 and go on the hunt for free candy do so between the hours of 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to a press release from the city. Drivers are advised to exercise caution...
Lyonel Williams, of Worcester, arraigned on firearm charges in Roxbury shooting
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
Northampton’s 96-year-old King & Cushman insurance agency sold to Virginia company
NORTHAMPTON — The Hilb Group insurance agency purchased Northampton’s King & Cushman Agency, King & Cushman recently announced in a letter to customers. The Hilb Group, of Richmond, Virginia, said the deal was finalized back in July. Agency principal Scott King and his team will join the Hilb...
2 teenagers struck by car in Springfield, 1 seriously injured
A pair of teenagers were struck by a car in Springfield on Saturday evening, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, adding that one of the teens was seriously injured. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a report of two teenagers stuck by a car...
