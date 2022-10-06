Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
Ramy, Hocus Pocus 2, and SNL Headline Weekend TV
There’s something for everyone on television this weekend, which brings the return of acclaimed comedy Ramy, Disney’s years-in-the-making Hocus Pocus sequel, and Saturday Night Live’s Season 48 premiere, hosted by Miles Teller. Plus, Halloween season kicks off with the fall premiere of The Walking Dead, Anne Rice’s...
Schitt's Creek Hops to Hulu, Solar Opposites Celebrates Halloween
It’s the end of an era for Schitt’s Creek, which makes the jump from Netflix to Hulu today. The Canadian comedy debuted on Netflix in 2017, after its third season aired on CBC and Pop TV, and quickly developed a passionate following that laid the groundwork for a record-setting night at the 2020 Emmy Awards.
Hocus Pocus 2 Is So Nice You Could Die
Now that it’s become synonymous with Halloween nostalgia, it might be hard to remember that Hocus Pocus, in all its campy, corny glory, has bite. The trio of witches who giddily terrorize the town of Salem may not be scary, but they’re ruthless. They literally murder children! The threat of this is made real in the original film’s opening moments, as young Emily Binx is drained of her life while her brother watches on in helpless horror. When the witches return in 1993, they’re just as brazen, knocking the kids around, reviving the corpse of a dead lover, and locking bullies up in a child-sized cage. This is all in the service of family-friendly mayhem, but there’s no remorse in these witches’ hearts.
WATCH: Guillermo del Toro Gets Creepy with Trailer for Cabinet of Curiosities
Things are getting spooky on Netflix this season thanks to Guillermo del Toro. In the terrifying trailer for Netflix horror anthology Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, we get a glimpse of the eight stories the filmmaker has in store for us. The streamer promises "a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror", including two original stories from del Toro himself, H.P. Lovecraft adaptations, and more.
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
Harry Potter Fans Just Got Some Deliciously Good News
All things Harry Potter have a huge following, and Universal Studios offers some exclusives for Harry Potter fans in the way of themed treats to enjoy. Inside Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, FL (CMCSA) has an array of sweet treats. Exclusive treats available include Cauldron Cakes, which are tiny...
NME
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Maggie and Negan spin-off sets release date
The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan spin-off series has unveiled its release date. The show, called Dead City, is currently under production in New Jersey. Now, show makers have revealed that it will have a release date of April 2023 (via Digital Spy). Dead City is one of several...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Titans’ star says DC’s superhero team gets ‘obliterated’ in season 4
Brenton Thwaites teased of what’s to come for Titans season four, and it’s not looking good. The actor plays Dick Grayson/Nightwing, the leader of the team and Batman’s former sidekick. He promises that season four will see the heroes encounter threats they’ve never faced before. The...
thedigitalfix.com
New Star Trek movie teased by Patrick Stewart and TNG cast
Patrick Stewart has suggested that he, and the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, would be up for a new Star Trek movie. Star Trek: Picard season 3 is seeing the entire crew of the Enterprise-D reuniting for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. Star Trek:...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
dexerto.com
House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised
One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
Exciting and Not-So-New: 8 Reality Series Inspired by Scripted TV Shows
With The Real Love Boat debuting this week, we're reminded that it's never too late to revive an old show within a new paradigm. Running from 1977-1986, The Love Boat epitomized a certain type of glossy 1970s network television, loaded with guest stars and episodic romance, corny in its way but also indelible to anyone who grew up watching it. Even in today's reboot-crazed TV culture, you wouldn't think The Love Boat would fit in all that well, but CBS found a way to marry its love-on-the-high-seas premise with the current trend of reality TV shows that place sexy singles in tropical locales and have them couple up for sport.
House of the Dragon episode 9 trailer teases treason and trickery
The kingdom is in turmoil in the new trailer for House of the Dragon episode 9
‘Barbarian’ Sets HBO Max Release Date
“Barbarian” is hitting streamers just in time for your Halloween movie marathon. Zach Cregger’s bloody feature film will arrive on HBO Max on Oct. 25. Alongside a 4k Ultra HD release, the digital version will also include never-before-seen bonus scenes, behind-the-scenes footage and extra commentary. Cregger’s debut horror film (which ranked No. 2 on Variety‘s list of this year’s top horror movies) got the internet buzzing as soon as the jam-packed trailer came out in June. Since hitting theaters last month, it’s received rave reviews online, with most noting its impressive jump-scares, eerie tonal shifts and crazy plot twists. The...
Polygon
The Walking Dead shares special memories and future previews ahead of final episodes
Though the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead’s final season are already airing, the cast took their last bittersweet bow this weekend at New York City Comic-Con. Moderated as always by Talking Dead’s Chris Hardwick, the panel consisted of Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Michael James Shaw, and Paola Lázaro.
msn.com
The biggest mistake in 'Wizard of Oz,' and more cringeworthy errors in iconic movies
Slide 1 of 51: Hollywood moviemaking takes time, money, cooperation, careful planning, and a painstaking knack for detail. But even the most meticulous preparations sometimes can't spare a film from its share of goofs and mistakes to the delight (or chagrin) of observant viewers. The majority of these goofs take the form of simple continuity errors. For example, a glass might be full in one shot and empty in the very next. Other mistakes appear by way of historical misfires, major plot holes, visible camera equipment, or crew members getting caught in a shot. And every now and then, the annals of cinema are graced with a goof of epic proportions. For example, white cars can be seen in the background during a battle scene in "Braveheart." The much-publicized Starbucks cup in "Game of Thrones" was hardly the most notable example in entertainment, though it shows a simple point: Even with the advent of CGI and advanced editing technology—not to mention fully financed production crews—human error is often unavoidable. You probably could have guessed that Alfred Hitchcock, one of the most legendary filmmakers, appears more than once on this list; but even the "Master of Suspense" fell victim to, well, obvious visual and plot points. When critically acclaimed films from Francis Ford Coppola ("The Godfather") or David Lean ("Lawrence of Arabia") exceed three hours in runtime, should we be more forgiving? You be the judge; just know even these directors are not perfect, as you'll see. Since even the world's greatest films are prone to the occasional flub, Stacker is embracing the imperfections by listing mistakes from the 50 best movies of all time. To determine the rankings, Stacker derived a score based on equally weighted IMDb user ratings and Metacritic scores as of Oct. 16, 2020, and ranked accordingly, with ties broken by user votes. A film needed at least 20,000 votes on IMDb to qualify. If the movie didn't have a Metascore, it was not included. Check out mistakes in the 50 best movies of all time. You may also like: The best streaming services of 2021.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
TVLine Items: The Mosquito Coast Trailer, Bunk'd Renewed and More
Allie and Margot aren’t seeing eye-to-eye about their future on The Mosquito Coast in a new trailer for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama. The series follows “the dangerous journey of Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen,” per the official synopsis. In the upcoming season, “after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble...
Primetimer
