ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30OkZU_0iO3ZF0L00

The first time Jared Leto met Karl Lagerfeld , the actor told the designer: “You know, one day I have to play you in a movie.”

Lagerfeld responded approvingly, saying: “Only you, darling, only you.”

More from WWD

“I feel like this is a full-circle moment and Karl would be proud of what we are doing,” Leto related, revealing to WWD exclusively that he is partnering with the Karl Lagerfeld fashion house to create a feature film about the late German fashion superstar .

Leto is to not only play the lead role, but also produce the movie alongside his partner, Emma Ludbrook, through their production company Paradox.

“Karl was an artist. Period,” Leto said. “He was a fashion designer, he was a photographer, he was an artist. There was no defining him. He was a creative powerhouse.”

It is still not clear when cameras will start rolling, and the exact storyline remains under wraps, though it will delve into the “key relationships in Karl Lagerfeld’s life, told through an unpredictable lens, much like the man himself. Producers are currently in conversation with filmmakers,” according to a press release from the Karl Lagerfeld company.

Asked if the film would be a love story, Leto offered: “There are a multitude of relationships to explore. Karl had a career that spanned 50-plus years so both personally and professionally he was close to a number of people. I can say we are going to home in on key relationships that convey different parts of his life.”

Leto is to collaborate with three of Lagerfeld’s most trusted confidants, who will partner with him as executive producers of the forthcoming film. They are Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of the Karl Lagerfeld house since 2011; Caroline Lebar, senior vice president, image and communications at Karl Lagerfeld, who was at the indefatigable designer’s elbow for 35 years advising on press matters, and Sébastien Jondeau, who logged two decades as the designer’s personal assistant and bodyguard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Asn4V_0iO3ZF0L00
Karl Lagerfeld, Sébastien Jondeau, Pier Paolo Righi and Caroline Lebar.

Righi said the company has been approached by several Hollywood producers over the years, all eager to partner on a movie about Lagerfeld’s life and career.

“It has been only since we met Jared and Emma that we felt truly confident about the story being told in the artistic way Karl would have loved to see,” Righi said in the release. “Throughout our conversations we have created an equally trustful and inspiring creative relationship that will allow us to work together very fluidly on this beautiful project.”

To be sure, Leto has been a keen observer, and participant, in the fashion scene for many years. He crossed paths frequently with Lagerfeld in St. Tropez, where the designer spent several weeks every summer, and as a guest at some Chanel fashion shows, including the fall 2015 couture display.

In recent years Leto has been closely associated with Italian fashion house Gucci, even attending the Met Ball last May as creative director Alessandro Michele’s plus-one — dressed like his twin.

“I’ve worked with Gucci and Alessandro for about seven years now, and continue to. It is an incredible partnership and a beautiful friendship with Alessandro and the entire Gucci team,” he related in an exclusive interview conducted by email. “Alessandro actually worked with Karl for about five years at Fendi and always has had the kindest things to say about him.

“My role is to portray him on screen as honestly as possible,” Leto continued of Lagerfeld. “With celebrity, most people don’t get to see under the surface. They see one or two facets of a person as presented through a public lens. Karl was a human being. We all have beauty within us and we all have faults. We have masks and then we have moments when we reveal the mask. I’m always interested in seeing what’s behind the mask.”

Leto hinted that he’s already plunging into researching what is sure to be an epic role for the seasoned actor, whose breakthrough was probably the 1997 biopic “Prefontaine.” He won an Oscar for his role in 2013’s “Dallas Buyers Club” and recently appeared in “House of Gucci,” in which he played Paolo Gucci. He is also a member of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

“It’s an exciting part of the process. You start at the beginning and try to learn everything you can,” Leto said. “I’m grateful to be doing this with an outstanding group of people who were incredibly close to Karl for many years of his life.”

To be sure, Righi, Lebar and Jondeau were among the closest witnesses to Lagerfeld’s career designing for Chanel , Fendi and his namesake fashion house while also juggling a slew of surprising side projects.

Jondeau, now a style consultant at Karl Lagerfeld, wrote a book last year in which he chronicled the designer’s four-year battle with cancer , which finally claimed him in February 2019. The book also exalts Lagerfeld’s work ethic, generosity, intelligence and kindness.

More than a designer, Lagerfeld was a fashion mastermind, one of the most prolific, admired and multitalented fashion figures of the modern age, credited with setting the modern template for reviving and animating heritage brands.

A polyglot with a photographic memory and vast knowledge of history, philosophy, art and popular culture, Lagerfeld ran his own publishing imprint and bookstore.

“I hate leisure,” the designer told WWD in 2008, “except reading. I’m really a person made to work, if sketching is considered work.”

News of the film project arrives less than a week after the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced that its spring 2023 Costume Institute exhibition would be dedicated to Lagerfeld, focused on his “stylistic vocabulary as it was expressed in through lines.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces Performer

Elton John will be the performer at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala,  co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio and presented by Gucci, on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. “The Art+Film Gala has showcased many incredibly talented musicians over the years, and to have an icon like Elton on stage this year is beyond exciting. He’s such a legendary entertainer and I know his performance will be unforgettable,” Chow said in a statement.More from WWDA Look At The LAFW SceneGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha Collection The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain Fronts Gucci’s New Watch Campaign

MILAN — After Idris Elba, it’s now Jessica Chastain’s turn to front Gucci’s new campaign for the brand’s 25H watch. With this agreement, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer is further developing the relationship with Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele. In June, Chastain posed for the brand’s third Hortus Deliciarum jewelry collection, or Garden of Delights in Latin. Chastain wore Gucci to the Academy Awards last March, where she received the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among other red carpet sightings, and she attended the brand’s spring 2023 show in Milan last month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Steven Klein Parties in Paris, Balenciaga Goes to the Opera, LaQuan Smith’s Latest Capsule

KLEIN’S CROWD: Steven Klein, who is known for capturing supermodels and mega stars through his subversive and sexually charged lens for the past 30 years, celebrated the launch of his first namesake book during Paris Fashion Week with Naomi Campbell and Matchesfashion. The famed director, videographer and photographer drew an intimate crowd for the launch party at Le Carmen.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop Notable guests included familiar faces he has shot before, such as Campbell, Natasha Poly and Coco Rocha, as well as industry heavyweights...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Michele
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Annette Bening
WWD

Gaultier Sued by Uffizi Gallery; Elton John’s LACMA Turn; McQueen’s Front Row

I’M YOUR VENUS: The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is taking legal action against the Jean Paul Gaultier brand — and a woman is at the center of the dispute. The Italian museum is suing the fashion house for the “unauthorized use” of the imagery from “The Birth of Venus,” the famous 15th-century painting by Sandro Botticelli showcased at the Florentine institution.
BUSINESS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Q&A: Park Chan-wook on love, genre and 'Decision to Leave'

NEW YORK — (AP) — Long before Bong Joon Ho's "Parasite" triumphed at the Oscars and "Squid Game" circled the globe, Park Chan-wook was astonishing worldwide audiences with his sumptuously stylistic, outrageously violent and devilishly elaborate vision of Korean cinema. His latest, "Decision to Leave," is in some...
MOVIES
WWD

Jessica Chastain Goes Orange in Roland Mouret Dress for ‘The Good Nurse’ at BFI London Film Festival

Jessica Chastain looked to her elegant style for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the premiere of her upcoming thriller film, “The Good Nurse,” on Monday night during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a standout look from Roland Mouret’s resort 2023 collection. Chastain’s look was a bright orange, long-sleeve dress with a ruched detailing, paired with jewelry from Gucci and styled by her long-time stylist, Elizabeth Stewart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Fashion Design#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Brands#Film Star#German
WWD

Lynn Ban Brings Career Angle to ‘Bling Empire’

The first teaser clip for “Bling Empire: New York” suggests the latest spinoff of the popular Netflix series will involve the usual stew of luxury excess, romantic shenanigans and social squabbling. But there will also be doses of business reality thanks to cast member Lynn Ban, who let camera crews trail her as she mulled relaunching her eponymous fine jewelry brand post-pandemic, and designed a new resort collection for the Como hotel chain.More from WWDArtists Send Messages With Customized Lady Dior HandbagsA Look Back at Marc BohanRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Premiere “I have been fortunate enough...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Jennifer Lawrence Wears Pearl-embellished Del Core Gown at ‘Causeway’ Premiere

Jennifer Lawrence made an impression with her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress on Saturday attended the premiere of her new film, “Causeway,” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a standout look from Italian label Del Core’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Lawrence’s look was a black dress with a sheer cape, both accented with pearl embellishments. The look was styled by Lawrence’s longtime stylist, Kate Young.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on London Art Event

LONDON — The worlds of fashion and art are coming together this week with Frieze London and a series of fashion shows that had been postponed due to Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month. Moncler’s Frieze partnership is yet another example of the union of art and fashion here. The Italian luxury brand is presenting a special exhibition with portraits shot by the British photographer Platon, who often captures politicians and public figures, including Barack Obama, for the cover of Time magazine in 2007.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Chanel Names Three Global Creative Makeup Partners

PARIS — Three’s a charm for Chanel, which is taking a newfangled approach to makeup creation. The French luxury house has just appointed a trio of global creative makeup partners to steer the creation of Chanel color cosmetics. Ammy Drammeh, Cécile Paravina and Valentina Li have been named...
MAKEUP
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Twisting Tradition, New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week 2023

Throughout New York Luxury Bridal Fashion Week, running Tuesday through Friday, more than 35 global designers and members of The Bridal Council will debut new collections in-person in New York City and on the digital showroom platform The Bridal Council x Pullquest, while additional emerging and established designers including the likes of Viktor & Rolf Mariage, Pronovias Atelier, Scorcesa, Monique Lhuillier, Lela Rose, Meruert Tolegen, David’s Bridal, Andrew Kwon and more will present their new spring and fall 2023 lines on The CFDA’s Luxury Bridal Fashion Week calendar, created in collaboration with The Bridal Council. As seen in WWD’s exclusive collections...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

The Standout Fashion Moments From the BFI London Film Festival

The BFI London Film Festival had no shortage of standout fashion looks. The 66th edition of the annual film festival brought together many of today’s big celebrities to celebrate their upcoming film projects, such as Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence and many more. More from WWDPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign'Hocus Pocus 2' New York City Premiere Chalamet continued his streak of standout suits at the premiere of his upcoming hybrid thriller and romance film “Bones and All,” where he wore an all-white, asymmetric suit from Alexander McQueen. His costar Taylor Russell also made...
LONDON, KY
WWD

Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week Preps Upcoming Edition With New Director

MILAN — Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week is already gearing up for its upcoming edition with a new director in tow. Albasarí Caro was named the head of the bridal trade show last month, succeeding Estermaria Laruccia, who left after seven years.More from WWDViktor & Rolf Bridal Fall 2023Costarellos Bridal Fall 2023Lapointe Bridal Spring 2023 Caro is planning to forge ahead in the sign of continuity, but made it clear she’s eager to boost the fair’s international appeal and as the industry’s point of reference, beyond just business. “In the end we want everyone in the industry to have FOMO when they think about...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Something Navy Taps Betty Wang as President

Bolstering its leadership team, Something Navy, the lifestyle brand founded by Arielle Charnas, has named Betty Wang its first president. Most recently, Wang was an independent consultant. Prior to that she was vice president, divisional merchandise manager for handbags and accessories at Saks Fifth Avenue, and earlier was divisional merchandise manager of ready-to-wear and designer boutique at Shopbop. She has also been a buyer and planner for women’s apparel at Bloomingdale’s.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “I was always looking to work on the brand side of fashion and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVLine

TVLine Items: The Mosquito Coast Trailer, Bunk'd Renewed and More

Allie and Margot aren’t seeing eye-to-eye about their future on The Mosquito Coast in a new trailer for Season 2 of the Apple TV+ drama. The series follows “the dangerous journey of Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen,” per the official synopsis. In the upcoming season, “after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble...
TV SERIES
WWD

Amazon’s Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Dupes Are on Sale for the Lowest Prices We’ve Seen

Each year a new “it” bag is declared, and while much of the time it comes as no surprise with heritage handbag designers like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton leading the way, this season, it was no other than Lululemon with its Everywhere Belt Bag. Thanks to TikTok, this versatile pouch quickly became a cult favorite as quickly as it sold out.  The good news? There are a few Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag dupes on Amazon, and they’re up to 40% off, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Vanessa Kirby Brings Elegance to the Red Carpet in Velvet Schiaparelli Dress for ‘The Son’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Vanessa Kirby went with an elegant look for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-nominated actress attended the premiere of her upcoming drama film “The Son” on Monday night during the 2022 BFI London Film Festival wearing a look from Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Kirby’s look consisted of a black velvet bustier top with an embellished waist detail worn with a black pencil skirt. She paired the look with black strappy sandals. As a Cartier ambassador, Kirby wore two Cartier Reflection de Cartier rings made in white gold and featuring diamonds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy