It’s worth mentioning that vampires aren’t real. If the team behind Let The Right One In had kept that in mind, then they might have made a better show. Granted, there are elements of mystery woven throughout the Showtime series, which is the latest adaptation of John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel about a bullied preteen boy who befriends a child vampire. Its best scenes are animated by an eerie beauty, like when we see the shadow of undead young Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) crouched outside the window of her sleeping pal Isaiah (Ian Foreman). The shot is not only gorgeous (and a nice homage to the two film versions of this story), but also vivid with meaning. On one hand, it’s moving to see Eleanor stand guard over Isaiah like a gargoyle on a church ledge, because we know his open-hearted companionship has awakened a human part of her that she thought she’d lost. On the other, it’s unsettling to see her perched up there. We know she can only climb that high because she’s trapped in a supernatural existence that makes her miserable, and we know the very powers that make her a protector also make her a destroyer. For her, watching over Isaiah could mean tearing the children that bully him apart.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO