WATCH: Randall Park Tries to Save the Last Blockbuster in America in Netflix's Blockbuster Trailer
Blockbuster is here to fill the workplace comedy-shaped hole in your heart. Netflix dropped the first trailer for Blockbuster Friday, offering a glimpse of the upcoming series from Vanessa Ramos (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Superstore), David Caspe (Happy Endings), and Jackie Clarke (Superstore, Happy Endings). Set in the titular store, Blockbuster follows...
CBS Bows The Real Love Boat, Nailed It! Offers Fresh Baking Fails
Husband-wife duo Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn bring The Love Boat into the real world today with a new CBS series. The Real Love Boat sees 10 singles gather for a month aboard a cruise ship, where they will compete in challenges designed to help them find a lifelong partner.
20 Years Later, The Mole Is Still Reality TV's Best Active-Watching Experience
Ask anyone who was there for the early-aughts golden age of reality TV, and they'll tell you that The Mole was one of the elite reality competitions. But while its contemporaries like Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race have all kept churning out new seasons over the course of two decades, The Mole vanished in 2008.
Peacock Developing Series Based on 1996 Reese Witherspoon/Mark Wahlberg Thriller Fear
Fear is getting the TV show treatment. The 1996 thriller, which starred Reese Witherspoon as a teen girl who is terrorized by an obsessive ex-boyfriend (Mark Wahlberg), is being adapted for the small screen for Peacock by The Path creator Jessica Goldberg. This adaptation is a "modern series reinvention" that...
WATCH: Unsolved Mysteries Promises More Unsettling, Unexplained Investigations in Volume 3 Trailer
Unsolved Mysteries has more in store. The iconic docuseries returns for Volume 3 on October 18, and the trailer for the upcoming season promises to unsettle viewers and hopefully bring some closure to its subjects. "We're always looking for answers," says one man. "We've only begun to scratch the surface."...
Hein’s Picks: The Real Love Boat Enters Shark-Infested Waters
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
Netflix Horror Series The Midnight Club Breaks World Record for Most Jump Scares
The Midnight Club has only been on Netflix for a few hours, but it's already broken a world record. Mike Flanagan, the macabre mind behind horror hits like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, managed to cram 21 separate jump scares into the premiere episode of his latest Netflix series. This tally broke the Guinness World Record for "most scripted jump scares in a single television episode", and Flanagan was presented with the certificate for their achievement during the New York Comic Con panel for The Midnight Club on Thursday.
WATCH: Chris Cuomo Returns to Primetime, Promises to 'Change the Game': 'I'm Different'
Chris Cuomo has returned to primetime, and this time, he says things will be different. During his first show on NewsNation last night, the disgraced CNN anchor kicked things off with a quote from William Shakespeare. "'The past is prologue,'" he said, quoting The Tempest. "...meaning that all that has happened before led to this moment, and so it is with me being here with you tonight. I believe that."
Community the Movie is Officially Happening at Peacock
It's been seven years since Community aired its final episode, but a Community movie is finally happening. Penned by series creator Dan Harmon with writer Andrew Guest, Community the Movie will reunite stars Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. It won't be a full house, however, as Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Chevy Chase are not currently attached to star.
Exciting and Not-So-New: 8 Reality Series Inspired by Scripted TV Shows
With The Real Love Boat debuting this week, we're reminded that it's never too late to revive an old show within a new paradigm. Running from 1977-1986, The Love Boat epitomized a certain type of glossy 1970s network television, loaded with guest stars and episodic romance, corny in its way but also indelible to anyone who grew up watching it. Even in today's reboot-crazed TV culture, you wouldn't think The Love Boat would fit in all that well, but CBS found a way to marry its love-on-the-high-seas premise with the current trend of reality TV shows that place sexy singles in tropical locales and have them couple up for sport.
The Daily Show Is Tired. Let the Next Host Overhaul It.
Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show, and all I can say is: Desus and Mero, you broke up too soon. Noah announced last week that he will soon relinquish the reins after seven years as host. Already there is speculation about The Daily Show’s future, and not just about who his successor will be. Ratings aren’t that great, with Noah pulling in about the same number of viewers as Samantha Bee did when her show Full Frontal was canceled by TBS this summer. Comedy Central is The Daily Show’s home base, and like all basic-cable channels it has been slowly strangling as millions of cable subscribers cut the cord and go all-in with streaming.
WATCH: The Flashy First Teaser for American Horror Story: NYC Reveals Nothing, As Usual
The first teaser for American Horror Story: NYC is here, but it reveals almost nothing about the season ahead. Full of eerie bondage imagery, the teaser for Season 11 of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series promises "the deadliest year" yet and "a season like no other". American Horror Story: NYC...
Hasan Minhaj Returns to Netflix, Fat Joe Hosts the BET Hip Hop Awards
Two years after his weekly series Patriot Act was canceled by Netflix, Hasan Minhaj returns to the streamer with a new comedy special, The King’s Jester. Also today: Fat Joe emcees the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, PBS explores the history of Black America, Bachelor in Paradise brings new surprises, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Crew Member Says She Was 'Treated Horribly' On Set
Victims' families aren't the only ones upset about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Kim Alsup, who worked as a production coordinator on the set of the Netflix original, says she was "treated horribly" on set. In tweets that have since been made private, she wrote "I worked on this project and I was 1 of 2 Black people on the crew and they kept calling me her name... We both had braids. She was dark skin and 5'10. I'm 5'5. Working on this took everything I had as I was treated horribly. I look at the Black female lead differently now too."
Olivia Cooke Had a 'Full Mental Breakdown' Filming Bates Motel
Before she played Queen Alicent in House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke struggled with her mental health on the set of Bates Motel. The British actress revealed in an interview that concurrent filming schedules for the Psycho prequel series and films Ready Player One and Thoroughbreds in Vancouver led to a "full mental breakdown". The isolation and homesickness while working on these projects combined to create a heavy depression for the actress, she admitted. "It was a big old lovely cocktail: being homesick and not knowing it, having not stopped since I was 18, being on my own for large swathes of time."
Peacock's A Friend of the Family Thinks It's Reclaiming the Jan Broberg Story
If you’re going to dramatize something as lurid as the case of Jan Broberg, who was abducted multiple times by a family friend, then it’s necessary to put the bewildering events in context. How did Robert “B” Berchtold worm his way into the Broberg family? Why did parents Mary Ann and Bob allow him to sleep in Jan’s bed as part of a “therapy” meant to curb his obsession with her? How did Berchtold kidnap Jan and marry her in Mexico, only to walk away a free man — and then do it all over again two years later?
Fans Slam House of the Dragon for 'The Worst Lighting on TV'
The night is dark and full of terrors... and House of the Dragon, if you really squint and tilt your head juuuuust right. Last night's installment of the Game of Thrones spin-off, "Driftmark", left fans frustrated and confused after a dramatic beach scene became so dark it was near-impossible to see. Complaints about poorly lit scenes were often levied at Game of Thrones, but until now, House of the Dragon had seemingly avoided repeating the mistakes of its predecessor (for the most part).
Eileen Ryan, Veteran Actress & Sean Penn's Mother, Dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, prolific performer and mother to actors Sean and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, has passed away at 94. The veteran actress died on Sunday, October 9, a week before her 95th birthday. Born October 16, 1927, the actress got her start on TV in 1955 when she appeared in Goodyear Television Playhouse. She would go on to appear in a number of hit TV shows, including The Twilight Zone, Bonanza, Matlock, ER, Little House on the Prairie, Ally McBeal, Private Practice, Grey's Anatomy, CSI, Without a Trace, and NYPD Blue.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Becomes Netflix's 9th Most Popular Series of All Time
Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is officially one of Netflix's biggest shows ever. The Ryan Murphy-helmed miniseries, which stars Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer, earned a shocking 299.84 millon hours viewed its second week. This comes after it delivered the biggest Week 1 results - 196.2 million hours viewed - for any Netflix original ever. This puts the total viewing hours for the show at 496.05 million so far, just behind 13 Reason Why Season 2's 496.1 million hours viewed in its first 28 days.
Let the Right One In Makes Vampires as Boring as the Rest of Us
It’s worth mentioning that vampires aren’t real. If the team behind Let The Right One In had kept that in mind, then they might have made a better show. Granted, there are elements of mystery woven throughout the Showtime series, which is the latest adaptation of John Ajvide Lindqvist’s novel about a bullied preteen boy who befriends a child vampire. Its best scenes are animated by an eerie beauty, like when we see the shadow of undead young Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) crouched outside the window of her sleeping pal Isaiah (Ian Foreman). The shot is not only gorgeous (and a nice homage to the two film versions of this story), but also vivid with meaning. On one hand, it’s moving to see Eleanor stand guard over Isaiah like a gargoyle on a church ledge, because we know his open-hearted companionship has awakened a human part of her that she thought she’d lost. On the other, it’s unsettling to see her perched up there. We know she can only climb that high because she’s trapped in a supernatural existence that makes her miserable, and we know the very powers that make her a protector also make her a destroyer. For her, watching over Isaiah could mean tearing the children that bully him apart.
