ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

England’s resources at right back tested ahead of World Cup

England’s resources at right back are being tested ahead of the World Cup. Reece James was forced off with a right knee injury in the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday. He appeared to hyperextend his knee as he made a challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WTOP

Rüdiger rescues Madrid to secure spot in CL knockout stage

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Antonio Rüdiger equalized in the fifth minute of injury time on Tuesday to rescue a 1-1 draw for Real Madrid at Shakhtar Donetsk and secure a spot for the defending champions in the Champions League knockout stage. But the players’ celebrations were cut short...
UEFA
WTOP

South America soccer supports Infantino’s reelection at FIFA

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — South American soccer leaders have given their backing to Gianni Infantino’s bid for re-election as FIFA president as they prepare a four-nation bid to host the 2030 World Cup. Infantino, who is now in Qatar ahead of the World Cup, went to Paraguay to...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy