China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Dollar extends 2022 surge as market awaits key US inflation data
The dollar extended its banner run of 2022 on Monday, pushing higher following the latest solid US jobs data as equities retreated in both New York and Europe. The drop Monday came also on demand concerns caused by China's Covid flare-ups and more weak data out of Beijing owing to lockdowns.
Japan's foreign currency reserves hit 5-year low after record decline while massive yen intervention flops
Foreign currency reserves in Japan hit a five-year low of $1.24 trillion, after a record monthly drop of $54 billion. The fall in reserves is due the falling value of foreign bonds amid the dollar's rise and the $20 billion spent to aid the declining yen. But the yen is...
USD/CAD Reaffirms Weekly High at 1.3800 as Hawkish Fed Bets Battle Rebounding Oil
During Tuesday’s Asian session, USD/CAD goes above 1.3800 for the first time in a week. As the US Dollar Index (DXY) tracks higher yields, the recent rise in WTI crude oil prices does not affect the USD/CAD pair. WTI crude oil prices go up by 0.5 percent to $90.30,...
CNBC
Treasury yields fall slightly as traders await Thursday's CPI report
Treasury yields fell slightly Wednesday as investors absorbed stronger-than-expected September's producer price index inflation figures, and awaited Thursday's CPI report. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. Wholesale prices came in hotter than expected. September's producer price index data, which measures...
Oil down on strong dollar, worries about recession and hawkish Fed talk
SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as investors fretted about a hit to fuel demand from growing risks of a global recession and tightening COVID-19 curbs in China.
Oil prices inch lower as dollar firms, China COVID worries dent demand
SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices slid on Tuesday, extending losses of nearly 2% in the previous session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China raised concerns of slowing global demand.
CNBC
Gold pulled 1% lower by strong dollar, big Fed hike bets
Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday, as an elevated dollar and solidifying bets for an aggressive interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed the non-yielding bullion to its lowest in a week. Spot gold fell 1.4% to $1,670.89 per ounce while U.S. gold futures settled down...
Oil jumps 4% to 5-week high lifted by OPEC+ output cut
NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped about 4% to a five-week high on Friday, lifted again by an OPEC+ decision this week to make its largest supply cut since 2020 despite concern about a possible recession and rising interest rates.
Equities, oil prices slide on recession fears
Stock markets mostly slid and oil prices tumbled Tuesday as markets contend with growing recession worries with the Federal Reserve and other central banks moving aggressively to counter inflation. But a forecast-beating US jobs report on Friday highlighted the tough work the country's central bank has slowing inflation from four-decade highs, and many observers warn recession is virtually inevitable.
U.S. dollar surges to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rallies
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
Analysis - Turbulent UK bond market may force BoE's hand again
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been unequivocal: the central bank will end emergency support for bonds on Friday. Yet with markets showing few signs of stabilising, the BoE may have little choice but to come back with more.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed As Bank of England Intervention, Rate Hike Bets Rattle Markets
Stocks finished mixed Tuesday, pulling the tech sector deeper into a two-year trough, as investors extend their retreat from risk markets amid concern that aggressive central bank rate hikes will tip the global economy into recession. That risk was articulated yesterday by JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon, who told...
US News and World Report
Stocks Fall, Dollar Rises With Economic Data, Rates in Focus
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) - The MSCI global index of stocks lost ground in a volatile session on Monday while the dollar gained slightly as investors braced for high inflation data and the start of corporate earnings season. Oil futures sold off and Wall Street's stock indexes were volatile, while U.S....
It's too early to price in a Fed pivot with US gas prices still on the rise, Goldman Sachs says
The Fed won't pivot from its aggressive rate hikes yet because US gas prices are ticking higher and more US economic weakness is needed first, Goldman Sachs said.
BOJ's Kuroda warns against fast, one-sided yen falls
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday fast and one-sided moves in the yen would be bad for the economy, signalling the speed of its fall - rather than levels - was the key concern for policymakers as the currency plumbs fresh 24-year lows.
Factbox-From property to bonds, four financial flashpoints for the euro zone
FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - While a financial storm gathers nearby, the euro zone has so far been comparatively unscathed. The club of 19 countries that share the euro has not seen a flare-up in financial stress even as UK pension funds gasp for air and Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse comes under market pressure.
U.S. considering complete ban on Russian aluminum -Bloomberg
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering a complete ban on Russian aluminum in response to Russia's military escalation in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
