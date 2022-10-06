Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 SoC Built on 5nm Process, Not 4nm Claims Report
Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were launched in India earlier this month. The company’s latest Pixel-branded smartphones debuted with the next-generation Tensor G2 SoC, which was earlier reported to be built using Samsung’s 4nm fabrication process. However, according to a new report, the Tensor G2 SoC is said to utilise a 5nm fabrication process instead of 4nm. Google at its keynote announcing the Pixel 7 series with the Tensor G2 SoC, claimed that the processor on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro would offer a 60 percent speed gain and 20 percent battery efficiency gain over its predecessor, the Tensor G1 SoC, which was seen on the Pixel 6 series. Google didn’t actually confirm if this improvement is coming from an improved fabrication process or other optimisations and tweaks.
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live for Plus Members: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 is now live for Flipkart Plus subscribers. The sale brings offers and discounts for products across different categories including mobile phones, accessories, laptops, wearables, home, kitchen products, TVs and appliances. The five-day sale will open up to all shoppers from October 11, that is after 24 hours. Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale will also bring additional discounts for Kotak Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) credit card holders. Further, shoppers can avail of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, and Paytm-based offers. The sale will go on till October 16.
My virtual torso went to Meta Connect 2022 • TechCrunch
After merging my work Facebook account (Taylor Linguini) with Meta’s new universal login system, I pushed a software update, RSVPed to Mark Zuckerberg’s big keynote and popped on that bad boy. I also popped on its USB charger because this thing doesn’t last that long to begin with and sometimes Zuckerberg likes to do a lot of words.
Blogger’s notebook: File Explorer tabs, Ignite, and Windows 11 22H2
Has Microsoft started to roll out items in Windows 11 that make us crusty old timers finally upgrade, that make us think, “Hmm, that’s kinda cool,” instead of wanting an older feature back?. It’s starting to look that way. File Explorer tabs. I’m thinking specifically about...
Prime Early Access Sale 2022: the best deals on Amazon devices
If you missed out on the steep discounts we saw on Amazon devices during Prime Day, it appears you have another chance. That’s because many of the same deals we saw in July are currently resurfacing in the run-up to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka, Prime Day 2.0).
5G Rollout: Apple Confirms December Timeline for Update to Enable 5G Support in India
Apple will start upgrading its iPhone models in India in December to make them compatible with 5G networks, the company said on Wednesday, as Indian authorities pressed mobile phone manufacturers to adoption the high-speed network. The company said it would push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14,...
Researchers invent interactive mouthguard that controls electronic devices by biting
Individuals who have limited hand function can soon have a simple way of controlling devices such as computers, smartphones, and wheelchairs by wearing a smart mouthguard that translates complex bite patterns accurately and quickly into instructions to control electronic gadgets. This first-of-its-kind bite-controlled optoelectronic system was invented by a research team led by Professor Liu Xiaogang from the Department of Chemistry at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Faculty of Science, together with collaborators from Tsinghua University.
Journalling Prompts for The Full Moon In Aries October 9
MARIAH K. LYONS is an author, designer, crystal healer, intuitive and herbalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She is the founder of the luxury grounding footwear company ASTARA and best-selling author of Crystal Healing for Women. Journalling Prompts for The Full Moon In Aries. SPIRITUAL SIGNIFICANCE… This Sunday at 12:56...
The XR Week Peek (2022.10.11): Quest 3 may be 2x better than Quest 2, HTC teases a new device, and more!
Hello everyone! These days I’m literally crunching for my dev job, juggling many projects at the same time. I’m also putting effort into my outreach activity. Among other things, I have written a fantastic post about the VR concerts worth millions of dollars that Pico is doing in China; I have been interviewed in a podcast by Moonbase; and this Saturday I will be close to Turin (Italy) speaking at a science and technology festival about my work in immersive concerts. If you are close to here, please come.
My All Time Favorite Amazon Home Decor Finds! | Thrifty Decor Chick
I’ve purchased some beautiful decor pieces from Amazon over the years, and because they’re holding their first early access sale for Prime members today and tomorrow, I thought I’d round up my all time favorites in one spot. I know so many of us like to “zhuzh...
A system for automating robot design inspired by the evolution of vertebrates
Researchers at Kyoto University and Nagoya University in Japan have recently devised a new, automatic approach for designing robots that could simultaneously improve their shape, structure, movements, and controller components. This approach, presented in a paper published in Artificial Life and Robotics, draws inspiration from the evolution of vertebrates, the broad category of animals that possess a backbone or spinal column, which includes mammals, reptiles, birds, amphibians, and fishes.
DC/DC Converters: 50% Size Reduction
GaN Systems has announced that its power transistors are employed in the latest generation of Renesas Electronics Corporation’s automotive 48V/12V Bidirectional DC/DC Converters, resulting in significant power density enhancements. The new converter uses the GS61008P from GaN Systems, which makes the system 46% smaller. This is a 100V enhancement...
EA Desktop PC App Now Available to Download, Replaces Origin
EA’s desktop PC app is out of beta and is now available to download. The gaming client will fully replace Origin for PC, launched in 2011, and promises a “faster, more reliable, and more streamlined” Windows gaming experience. Mac users, however, won’t be receiving this update and can continue using the Origin app. Shifting to the appropriately titled “EA app” carries over your save files, purchased games, and achievements seamlessly. The update will be available as an invite, or you can visit the official website. With this, the Origin name is gone for good — on PC anyway.
AI image generation is advancing at astronomical speeds. Can we still tell if a picture is fake?
Fake photography is nothing new. In the 1910s, British author Arthur Conan Doyle was famously deceived by two school-aged sisters who had produced photographs of elegant fairies cavorting in their garden. Today it is hard to believe these photos could have fooled anybody, but it was not until the 1980s an expert named Geoffrey Crawley had the nerve to directly apply his knowledge of film photography and deduce the obvious. The photographs were fake, as later admitted by one of the sisters themselves. Hunting for artefacts and common sense Digital photography has opened up a wealth of techniques for fakers and detectives...
Unreal Engine Injector Will Unlock VR Games
Welcome to the August 2022 edition of VR Modding Monthly, keeping you up to date about all the exciting things going on in the wonderful world of the Flat2VR Modding community!. For VR enthusiasts, the idea of picking up a brand new AAA flat game, pressing a button and then...
Tech Demo Shows the Real Power of Quest Pro Face Tracking
Quest Pro’s face-tracking capabilities will be quickly put to use to make Meta’s avatars more expressive, but next-gen avatars stand to benefit much more from the new tech. One of Quest Pro’s big new features is a face-tracking system that uses internal cameras to sense the movement of...
Microsoft Addresses Zero-Days, but Exchange Server Exploit Chain Remains Unpatched
For its October Patch Tuesday update, Microsoft addressed a critical security vulnerability in its Azure cloud service, carrying a rare 10-out-of-10 rating on the CVSS vulnerability-severity scale. The tech giant also patched two “important”-rated zero-day bugs, one of which is being actively exploited in the wild; and further, there may...
PS5 Restock India: October 12 Is Next Pre-Order Date for PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition
The next PS5 restock date is here. Sony’s flagship gaming console — the Blu-ray equipped PlayStation 5 priced at Rs. 49,990 , and the Rs. 39,990 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — will be back in stock this Wednesday, October 12 at 12pm noon. While Sony Center and Games The Shop seem to be the only one who have made the announcement so far, expect everyone else to be involved as well, as has been the case in the past. That includes Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. There’s also the potential return of Prepaid Gamer Card — that had seemingly been blacklisted by Sony for several months — now renamed as e2z Store.
How To Play Nintendo 3DS Games On Your VR Headset
Nintendo’s one-of-a-kind 3D handheld returns from the grave with the help of VR. The Nintendo 3DS handheld blew us away when it was released back in 2011 with its ability to produce eye-popping stereoscopic 3D effects without the need for glasses. Like many other consoles, the 3DS is available to play as an emulator, but you won’t get to experience the 3D effect by emulating it on a regular screen.
The first exascale supercomputer has a hardware failure every day
In brief: Frontier, the world’s most powerful supercomputer, is online but still far from operational. Its director has confirmed reports that it is experiencing a system failure every few hours, but insists that’s par for the course. Frontier is in a class of its own. It has 9,408...
