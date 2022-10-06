Read full article on original website
Related
mendofever.com
Ukiah’s Grace Hudson Museum Dedicates a Courtyard to Evert Person, the Cultural Institution’s Largest Benefactor
Gaye LeBaron, the noted North Coast history writer, recalled the time she sat down in a booth at the Palace Hotel restaurant with a group led by Barbara Eversole and listened to her plans for a museum to honor artist Grace Hudson. Hudson’s reputation as a talented painter in the...
mendofever.com
Stone Stories: The Lives and Legacy of Those Interred at Willits’s Little Lake Cemetery
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Sunday October 23, from 4:00 – 5:30 pm the Mendocino County Museum will present Stone Stories at the Little Lake Cemetery in Willits. A stone really can tell a story. . . Join us as we explore...
mendofever.com
Male Still Screaming At Female, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Subject In ER With Laceration To Eye, Subject Walking By With Visible Weapons – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.09.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Fatal]Possible Major Injuries After Motorcycle Accident Near Leggett CALFIRE Station
An air ambulance has been dispatched to Leggett’s CALFIRE station after a motorcyclist crashed. The Incident Commander is reporting he located the rider along the side of the roadway unconscious with possible major injuries. The air ambulance will be making an emergency landing south of the scene near the...
Comments / 0