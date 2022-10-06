ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

Male Still Screaming At Female, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.09.2022

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Del Norte County, CA
County
Mendocino County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Del Norte County, CA
Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
Mendocino County, CA
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy