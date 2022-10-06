ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Reds connections to the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 6 days ago

Former Cincinnati Reds players, coaches and managers are among those fans can follow in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, which resumes Tuesday with the first game of each of four best-of-five Division Series.

Note: Players were on their teams' active rosters at the conclusion of the regular season, but won't necessarily be included on the teams' rosters for each playoff series.

ATLANTA BRAVES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9LiI_0iO3WRk800

  • Outfielder Adam Duvall
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2015-18
  • MLB postseason experience: 2019-21 (Braves)
  • Pitcher Raisel Iglesias
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2015-20
  • MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds)
  • Pitcher Jackson Stephens
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2017-18
  • MLB postseason experience: none

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2VG6_0iO3WRk800

  • Outfielder Nick Castellanos
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2020-21
  • MLB postseason experience: 2014 (Tigers), 2020 (Reds)
  • Pitching coach Caleb Cotham
  • Seasons spent with Reds as player: 2016
  • Seasons spent with Reds as coach: 2019-20

SAN DIEGO PADRES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29tB4E_0iO3WRk800

  • Infielder Brandon Drury
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2022
  • MLB postseason experience: 2017 (Diamondbacks)
  • Infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2018
  • MLB postseason experience: none
  • Senior advisor to the Major League coaching staff Bryan Price
  • Seasons spent with Reds as coach: 2010-13
  • Seasons spent with Reds as manager: 2014-18

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

none

SEATTLE MARINERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1w0K_0iO3WRk800

  • Infielder Eugenio Suarez
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2015-21
  • MLB postseason experience: 2014 (Tigers), 2020 (Reds)
  • Outfielder Jesse Winker
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2017-21
  • MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds)
  • Catcher Curt Casali
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2018-20
  • MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds), 2021 (Giants)
  • First base coach Kristopher Negron
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2012, 2014-15

NEW YORK YANKEES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zhz4O_0iO3WRk800

  • Manager Aaron Boone
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 1997-2003
  • Pitcher Aroldis Chapman (left off ALDS roster)
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2010-15
  • MLB postseason experience: 2010, 2012 (Reds); 2016 (Cubs); 2017-20 (Yankees)
  • Pitcher Wandy Peralta
  • Seasons spent with Reds: 2016-19
  • MLB postseason experience: none

HOUSTON ASTROS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09uRKu_0iO3WRk800

  • Manager Dusty Baker
  • Seasons spent as manager with Reds: 2008-13

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIhaE_0iO3WRk800

  • Manager Terry Francona
  • Seasons spent as player with Reds: 1987
  • Hitting coach Chris Valaika
  • Seasons spent as player with Reds: 2010-11
  • Pitching coach Carl Willis
  • Seasons spent as player with Reds: 1984-86

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds connections to the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Yanks Take Game 1, Astros, Phillies, Dodgers Win; NHL Rangers Win

In MLB Tuesday, the Yankees beat the Guardians 4-1 to take Game 1 of their ALDS. Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader homered for New York. Gerrit Cole was the winning pitcher, allowing 1 run 4 hits and had 8 strikeouts. It is a Best of 5 Series. Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday night in New York.
MLB
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: Tom Glavine shuts down the Astros

1957 - Lew Burdette picks up his third win of the World Series as Milwaukee beats the Yankees 5-0 to give the Braves the championship. 1996 - The Braves fall to the Cardinals 8-3 as Gary Gaetti hits a grand slam off of Greg Maddux to tie the NLCS. 1997...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
ClutchPoints

3 Padres MLB Playoff predictions for NLDS vs. Dodgers

The San Diego Padres pulled off a stunning upset over the New York Mets in the National League Wild Card series. Many expected the Mets to win given they were leading the NL East most of the season, but they lost the division to the Atlanta Braves, and are now out of the playoffs. The Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, so we decided to take a look at our Padres bold predictions for the upcoming series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

It's Necessary: Turns out Reds fans did have other places to go

"Where are you going to go?" Those were the words spoken by Cincinnati Reds president Phil Castellini, when, apparently, the simple desire from Reds fans that they watch a competitive team, rather than having players and playoff potential traded away for payroll, was too great a demand on the front office. Reds fans were going to be served the MLB equivalent of dog chow − at least that's how I labeled it in my cartoon way back in April − and if fans didn't like it, too bad. The Reds were all we had.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

'I’m capable of doing a lot in this game': Jonathan India vows to improve in 2023

Jonathan India wants to make it clear, emphasizing it multiple times, he is not making excuses for the 2022 season. There is no hiding the fact it was a disappointing year for himself and the team. The Cincinnati Reds lost 100 games, the second 100-loss season in club history. India, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year, struggled throughout his second season in the big leagues. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Atlanta Braves released their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Tuesday afternoon. The most notable addition to the Braves postseason roster is starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Strider has been nursing an oblique injury and has not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Dixon Seasons#Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Padres-Dodgers in action

Already up 1-0 Trea Turner gave the Dodgers an early lead, hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Following a double from Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Max Muncy slapped a single up the middle to score Smith and give Los Angeles an early 2-0 lead.
SEATTLE, WA
ng-sportingnews.com

MLB playoff bracket 2022: Full schedule, TV channels, scores for AL and NL games

The 2022 MLB playoffs are set, and they feature some unfamiliar faces along with teams in surprising places. The AL wild card will see the Toronto Blue Jays hosting the Seattle Mariners and the Tampa Bay Rays traveling to play the Cleveland Guardians. In the NL, the Cardinals are hosting the Phillies while the Mets welcome the Padres.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Phillies dominating Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule as Braves-Phillies, Dodgers-Padres continue Wednesday

The ALDS and NLDS are underway in MLB's 2022 postseason. The round kicked off Tuesday with a four-game slate that saw the Phillies, Astros, Yankees and Dodgers take 1-0 series leads. The 2022 MLB playoffs are down to eight teams, and it's Braves-Phillies and Dodgers-Padres in the National League, and Yankees-Guardians and Astros-Mariners in the American League. Postseason play continues Wednesday with two NLDS games.
MLB
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy