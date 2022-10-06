Cincinnati Reds connections to the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason
Former Cincinnati Reds players, coaches and managers are among those fans can follow in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, which resumes Tuesday with the first game of each of four best-of-five Division Series.
Note: Players were on their teams' active rosters at the conclusion of the regular season, but won't necessarily be included on the teams' rosters for each playoff series.
ATLANTA BRAVES
- Outfielder Adam Duvall
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2015-18
- MLB postseason experience: 2019-21 (Braves)
- Pitcher Raisel Iglesias
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2015-20
- MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds)
- Pitcher Jackson Stephens
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2017-18
- MLB postseason experience: none
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
- Outfielder Nick Castellanos
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2020-21
- MLB postseason experience: 2014 (Tigers), 2020 (Reds)
- Pitching coach Caleb Cotham
- Seasons spent with Reds as player: 2016
- Seasons spent with Reds as coach: 2019-20
SAN DIEGO PADRES
- Infielder Brandon Drury
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2022
- MLB postseason experience: 2017 (Diamondbacks)
- Infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2018
- MLB postseason experience: none
- Senior advisor to the Major League coaching staff Bryan Price
- Seasons spent with Reds as coach: 2010-13
- Seasons spent with Reds as manager: 2014-18
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
none
SEATTLE MARINERS
- Infielder Eugenio Suarez
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2015-21
- MLB postseason experience: 2014 (Tigers), 2020 (Reds)
- Outfielder Jesse Winker
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2017-21
- MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds)
- Catcher Curt Casali
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2018-20
- MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds), 2021 (Giants)
- Pitcher Luis Castillo
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2017-21
- MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds)
- First base coach Kristopher Negron
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2012, 2014-15
NEW YORK YANKEES
- Manager Aaron Boone
- Seasons spent with Reds: 1997-2003
- Pitcher Aroldis Chapman (left off ALDS roster)
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2010-15
- MLB postseason experience: 2010, 2012 (Reds); 2016 (Cubs); 2017-20 (Yankees)
- Pitcher Wandy Peralta
- Seasons spent with Reds: 2016-19
- MLB postseason experience: none
HOUSTON ASTROS
- Manager Dusty Baker
- Seasons spent as manager with Reds: 2008-13
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS
- Manager Terry Francona
- Seasons spent as player with Reds: 1987
- Hitting coach Chris Valaika
- Seasons spent as player with Reds: 2010-11
- Pitching coach Carl Willis
- Seasons spent as player with Reds: 1984-86
