Cincinnati Reds connections to the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason

Former Cincinnati Reds players, coaches and managers are among those fans can follow in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, which resumes Tuesday with the first game of each of four best-of-five Division Series.

Note: Players were on their teams' active rosters at the conclusion of the regular season, but won't necessarily be included on the teams' rosters for each playoff series.

ATLANTA BRAVES

Outfielder Adam Duvall

Seasons spent with Reds: 2015-18

MLB postseason experience: 2019-21 (Braves)

Pitcher Raisel Iglesias

Seasons spent with Reds: 2015-20

MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds)

Pitcher Jackson Stephens

Seasons spent with Reds: 2017-18

MLB postseason experience: none

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Outfielder Nick Castellanos

Seasons spent with Reds: 2020-21

MLB postseason experience: 2014 (Tigers), 2020 (Reds)

Pitching coach Caleb Cotham

Seasons spent with Reds as player: 2016

Seasons spent with Reds as coach: 2019-20

SAN DIEGO PADRES

Infielder Brandon Drury

Seasons spent with Reds: 2022

MLB postseason experience: 2017 (Diamondbacks)

Infielder/outfielder Brandon Dixon

Seasons spent with Reds: 2018

MLB postseason experience: none

Senior advisor to the Major League coaching staff Bryan Price

Seasons spent with Reds as coach: 2010-13

Seasons spent with Reds as manager: 2014-18

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

none

SEATTLE MARINERS

Infielder Eugenio Suarez

Seasons spent with Reds: 2015-21

MLB postseason experience: 2014 (Tigers), 2020 (Reds)

Outfielder Jesse Winker

Seasons spent with Reds: 2017-21

MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds)

Catcher Curt Casali

Seasons spent with Reds: 2018-20

MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds), 2021 (Giants)

Pitcher Luis Castillo

Seasons spent with Reds: 2017-21

MLB postseason experience: 2020 (Reds)

First base coach Kristopher Negron

Seasons spent with Reds: 2012, 2014-15

NEW YORK YANKEES

Manager Aaron Boone

Seasons spent with Reds: 1997-2003

Pitcher Aroldis Chapman (left off ALDS roster)

(left off ALDS roster) Seasons spent with Reds: 2010-15

MLB postseason experience: 2010, 2012 (Reds); 2016 (Cubs); 2017-20 (Yankees)

Pitcher Wandy Peralta

Seasons spent with Reds: 2016-19

MLB postseason experience: none

HOUSTON ASTROS

Manager Dusty Baker

Seasons spent as manager with Reds: 2008-13

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS

Manager Terry Francona

Seasons spent as player with Reds: 1987

Hitting coach Chris Valaika

Seasons spent as player with Reds: 2010-11

Pitching coach Carl Willis

Seasons spent as player with Reds: 1984-86

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Reds connections to the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason