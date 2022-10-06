Read full article on original website
Cold front moves in later today, storms possible tonight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be the mildest day we’ve had in some time later, but we will pay for it this evening and tonight with the chance for some strong storms. After starting the day off on a dry note with a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies, showers and storms will approach the region late this afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours. An approaching cold front will push temperatures into the mid-70s before it moves through and causes them to crash as we head toward the end of the week.
Another chilly night ahead, Frost Advisory in effect
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jack Frost looks to pay another visit to the region as we close out the weekend. Stay warm!. Another cold night is on tap across the mountains. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-30s under a clear sky. A Frost Advisory will go into effect at 1 a.m. early Monday morning and last until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Bundle up if you have any outdoor plans, and check on anyone that may be without heat.
North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Oktoberfest is back in downtown Hazard this weekend. There will be a Weiner dog race, three beer vendors set up on the street, along with the two bars downtown. Five bands are set to perform like Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band....
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
‘Cowboy’ makes a return to Hindman
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has returned to Hindman to support flood survivors. Graham travels the country going wherever disaster has struck to help support people in grief. He was recently in Florida after Hurricane Ian, and made a stop in Knott County on the way back.
People from across the country visit Butcher Hollow to pay their respects at Loretta Lynn’s Homeplace
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music icon Loretta Lynn died one week ago on October 4. She was 90 years old. In the past week, her home on Butcher Hollow has seen thousands of visitors. People from here in the mountains and from across the country stopped by to...
Great Health Divide | One year later, creative thinking helps EKY veterinarian keep going
WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky veterinarian says some outside-the-box thinking has helped him recruit and retain valuable workers amid a national shortage for his industry in rural areas. Last year, Dr. David Fugate of West Liberty Veterinary Clinic told WKYT’s Garrett Wymer that they were understaffed and...
‘There’s no competition in the kingdom’: Pikeville summit brings churches together
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches, organizations and faith-minded folks gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Tuesday for a summit to share ideas and network, hoping to plant the seed of change for area churches. “We believe God can take a group of people together, from different communities and denominations, set...
‘No ordinary church’: Through floods and fears, Floyd County church celebrates 50 years
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lorie and Annette Vannucci planted First Assembly of God in Martin in 1971, kicking off a community-centered church that would continue for decades to come. The church, originally in a storefront downtown, was soon moved to a new location, built in a space where it has...
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
State commission hosts town hall on massive opioid settlement
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky commission was tasked with finding the best way to spend $240 million in opioid settlement money. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission met at The Forum on Tuesday in Hazard. Officials held a town hall hoping to hear from people who were most affected...
Kentucky newspaper offers reward for evidence of vote buying
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county. Sometimes election season can bring out the worst in people, from damaging and vandalizing signs to flinging mud across the aisle. In...
‘I knew this day would come’: Martin County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky Sheriff’s Office was forced to temporarily close due to COVID-19. “Of course, a lot of people say, ‘oh man, there’s got to be a mistake somewhere, I know they’re not closed,’ but of course they don’t know that everyone is out for COVID,” Sheriff John Kirk said.
UVA Wise drops application fee, streamlines admissions requirements for high school students
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with one public college in our region is making it easier, and cheaper, for incoming high school students to get into their school. Leadership at UVA Wise announced the new and revamped policies on Monday. As part of the new initiatives, prospective students coming...
Leslie County man arrested after police find two pounds of meth during traffic stop
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a recent traffic stop led police to discover a haul of drugs inside his car, including a large amount of meth. Last Thursday night, Kentucky State Police stopped a car on the Hal Rogers...
Man arrested on felony drug warrants
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man with multiple felony drug warrants was arrested after an investigation in the Crum area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday. Haskell “Shawn” Orsbon, 45, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
