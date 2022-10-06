ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prestonsburg, KY

Cold front moves in later today, storms possible tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be the mildest day we’ve had in some time later, but we will pay for it this evening and tonight with the chance for some strong storms. After starting the day off on a dry note with a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies, showers and storms will approach the region late this afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours. An approaching cold front will push temperatures into the mid-70s before it moves through and causes them to crash as we head toward the end of the week.
HAZARD, KY
Another chilly night ahead, Frost Advisory in effect

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jack Frost looks to pay another visit to the region as we close out the weekend. Stay warm!. Another cold night is on tap across the mountains. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-30s under a clear sky. A Frost Advisory will go into effect at 1 a.m. early Monday morning and last until 9 a.m. Monday morning. Bundle up if you have any outdoor plans, and check on anyone that may be without heat.
HAZARD, KY
North Fork Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The North Fork Oktoberfest is back in downtown Hazard this weekend. There will be a Weiner dog race, three beer vendors set up on the street, along with the two bars downtown. Five bands are set to perform like Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band....
HAZARD, KY
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
‘Cowboy’ makes a return to Hindman

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Dave “Cowboy” Graham has returned to Hindman to support flood survivors. Graham travels the country going wherever disaster has struck to help support people in grief. He was recently in Florida after Hurricane Ian, and made a stop in Knott County on the way back.
HINDMAN, KY
#Temps
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
State commission hosts town hall on massive opioid settlement

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky commission was tasked with finding the best way to spend $240 million in opioid settlement money. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission met at The Forum on Tuesday in Hazard. Officials held a town hall hoping to hear from people who were most affected...
HAZARD, KY
Kentucky newspaper offers reward for evidence of vote buying

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county. Sometimes election season can bring out the worst in people, from damaging and vandalizing signs to flinging mud across the aisle. In...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Man arrested on felony drug warrants

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man with multiple felony drug warrants was arrested after an investigation in the Crum area, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday. Haskell “Shawn” Orsbon, 45, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Cuffed Task Force and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

