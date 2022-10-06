HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It will be the mildest day we’ve had in some time later, but we will pay for it this evening and tonight with the chance for some strong storms. After starting the day off on a dry note with a mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies, showers and storms will approach the region late this afternoon and into the evening and overnight hours. An approaching cold front will push temperatures into the mid-70s before it moves through and causes them to crash as we head toward the end of the week.

HAZARD, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO