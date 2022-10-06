ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Few showers possible tonight; Dry, chilly weekend ahead

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Few showers possible tonight
  • Much colder and breezy Friday
  • Dry, chilly weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Clouds increase through the evening and overnight as a cold front approaches and crosses through the Miami Valley, Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs said. Winds will pick up with a stray shower or two possible.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind the front with morning temperatures in the low 50s to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Windy early with a stray morning shower. Clouds decrease through the day, breezy and much cooler. Highs will reach the upper 50s but will feel cooler because of the winds, which will decrease overnight as temperatures will fall into the 30s. Widespread frost is possible by Saturday morning if the winds subside enough.

SATURDAY: A cold morning in the mid-30s with widespread frost possible as winds calm. Highs in the upper 50s with sunshine. Dry throughout the day and night.

SUNDAY: Frost in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. Another sunny afternoon. Highs in the low 60s, which are still cooler than normal. Clouds increase at night.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the lower 70s. Few showers at night.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Chance of a few lingering showers early, then drying out as clouds diminish. It will be a breezy and cooler day with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

WHIO Dayton

Local legends to be inducted into Dayton Region Walk of Fame today

DAYTON — Six area people and groups will be honored today and inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame. The Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class offers a mix of individuals with outstanding achievements in the categories of arts, culture, education, invention, science, military, community service, significant personal achievement, entertainment, media and philanthropy.
DAYTON, OH
