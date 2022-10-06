Read full article on original website
Related
Oi! Guvnor! Why were you so soft on inflation? Bank of England head Andrew Bailey has left money markets in chaos
THE money markets are in panic and UK pension funds with trillions of pounds in their care are at risk of implosion. Britain’s centuries-old reputation as one of the world’s safest economies risks falling into tatters. Who’s to blame? Accusing fingers point at Liz Truss and her Chancellor...
Post Register
Israel, US announce Lebanon sea deal, but questions remain
JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has brokered a “historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border, pave the way for natural gas production and reduce the risk of war between the enemy countries. The...
UN demands Russia reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine
The U.N. General Assembly has voted overwhelmingly to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions
Post Register
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
BRUSSELS — The European Union joined an international chorus of criticism and condemnation following the Russian missile attacks across Ukraine early Monday. “Russia once again has shown to the world what it stands for. It is terror and brutality,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “I know Ukrainians will not be intimidated. And Ukrainians know that we will stand by your side, their side as long as it takes.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Post Register
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia retaliated Monday for an attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its most widespread strikes against Ukraine in months, a lethal barrage that smashed civilian targets, knocked out power and water, shattered buildings and killed at least 14 people. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly...
Post Register
Observer: No matter who climbs Beijing's ranks, Xi rules
BEIJING (AP) — For decades, Ho Pin made accurate predictions about China’s next leadership line-up — no small feat, given the black-box nature of Beijing politics. But now, days before the opening on Sunday of China’s most important political meeting in a decade, the New York-based journalist said there’s little point, given the power amassed by leader Xi Jinping.
Post Register
Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site...
Post Register
FIFA reveals sites for World Cup fan viewing parties
ZURICH (AP) — Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro and Dubai Harbour in the United Arab Emirates are among six locations worldwide that stage fan festivals during the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico City’s Plaza de la República, Sao Paulo's Anhangabaú Valley, and downtown nightclub venues in London and...
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
India’s energy future is looking green, report says
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India’s renewables sector is booming, with the country projected to add 35 to 40 gigawatts of renewable energy annually until 2030, enough to power up to 30 million more homes each year, a report said Thursday. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis...
West to bolster Ukraine air defense; nuke plant loses power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Unbowed Western powers pledged to supply Ukraine with more potent air defense systems following a furious barrage of retaliatory Russian missile strikes, including one that temporarily knocked Europe’s biggest nuclear plant off the invaded country’s electrical grid Wednesday. The Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said. The power loss increased the risk of a radiation emergency because the plant needs electricity to prevent its reactors from overheating. Energoatom said the external power source was repaired after about eight hours and that the plant’s emergency diesel generators — which rely on uncertain fuel deliveries in the war zone — provided backup in the meantime, but a similarly hazardous interruption could happen at any time. “Russia has seized the plant and is not taking any steps to deescalate. On the contrary, it is shelling important infrastructure daily,” the company’s press service told The Associated Press.
Post Register
Nordic nations launch bid to co-host Women's Euro 2025
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have launched their bid to co-host the Women’s European Championship in 2025. The Nordic nations submitted their application to UEFA on Wednesday, saying they wanted to organize the “largest European Championship on the women’s side ever" with 800,000 tickets available for sale.
UEFA・
Comments / 0