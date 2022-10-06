Read full article on original website
Ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ‘is open to taking England job’ after shock Stamford Bridge sacking
THOMAS TUCHEL would be open to taking the England manager’s job, according to reports. The German was suddenly sacked by Chelsea’s new owners in September and replaced by Graham Potter. But after a month out of the game, Bild in Germany report Tuchel would consider the Three Lions...
Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League latest score and goal updates as Darwin Nunez slots clinical third
Liverpool are looking to bounce back from their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal last Sunday when they take on Rangers at Ibrox in the Champions League tonight. Bukayo Saka’s 76th minute penalty ensured that the Reds slipped 14 points behind the Premier League leaders and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for better results in Europe’s top competition.When these two teams met at Anfield last week it was Liverpool who controlled and dominated the game. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Mo Salah converted a penalty early in the second half. Another performance and result like that...
