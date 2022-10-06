Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for CustomersZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
wbrc.com
Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
wbrc.com
Center Point tax raise vote fails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 11, Center Point residents voted on whether or not increase their city’s valorem tax, and the vote failed, 66.89% against and 33.11% in favor according to Center Point officials. Right now, voters pay 0.005 cents. The proposed rate would have increased the rate...
wbrc.com
State Sen. Waggoner calls for Birmingham Water Works to release billing audit results
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A powerful state senator is calling on the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) to release the full results of an internal audit of its billing practices and the problems that lead to thousands of customers going months without getting a bill. Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills)...
wbrc.com
wbrc.com
Alabaster’s new Medical Mile banners
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Medical Mile banners are a part of the City of Alabaster’s rebranding; the former banners were from 2014. The new banners represent the area of town where several health care professionals, providers and services are located. As Alabaster’s population continues to grow, so does...
USFL Effect: Did $3 million from city, county, CVB pay off? Will league return to Birmingham?
This is an opinion column. Remember the USFL? The dizzying drone-guided camera angles? The champion Birmingham Stallions? In the wake of the financial calamity that was The World Games 2022, it’s easy to forget the city also hosted the inaugural season of the new incarnation of the spring United States Football League just before the all-consuming 10-day event.
comebacktown.com
Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?
Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Stars align for Carraway; Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down
The remnants of the former Norwood Baptist Church building lie on the ground of the campus of the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Corporate Realty is demolishing nine buildings and refurbishing several as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For...
wbrc.com
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
wbrc.com
I-59 expansion near Trussville set to begin in December
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting an update on that massive interstate widening project coming to the Trussville area. ALDOT is working to expand I-59 from four lanes to six from the I-459 junction to Chalkville Mountain Road. ALDOT originally hoped work would begin this month but now they...
wbrc.com
We Build It Better program for students in Shelby County
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A program for 7th and 8th grade students called We Build It Better is more than just a stem or career tech class. The first of its kind in Shelby County, the ultimate goal of the program is to create inventors and innovators, through an all-inclusive, industry-designed and educator-developed curriculum.
Bham Now
This Birmingham firetruck museum from Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association is a hidden gem
Did you know Birmingham has a firetruck museum? The Southern Vintage Fire Apparatus Association (SVFAA) hosts the Birmingham firetruck museum with over 70 vintage firetrucks. Keep reading to see how to enjoy this hidden gem in the heart of The Magic City. Shedding light on the local nonprofit. I had...
Construction of long awaited $5.5 billion Northern Beltline could restart in spring, officials say
After nearly a decade of funding issues and pushback from environmentalists, officials say construction on ALDOT’s Northern Beltline is set to begin again in spring of next year. The proposed beltline consists of a 52-mile, six-lane corridor stretching from Interstate 59 in northeast Jefferson County to the I-459 interchange...
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
wbrc.com
Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
thisisalabama.org
A neighborhood revitalization initiative that works
Earlier this year, the Birmingham-based nonprofit Navigate Affordable Housing Partners unveiled three new modular homes in the city’s North Titusville neighborhood, part of a larger “Smart Neighborhood” revitalization initiative. North Titusville sits on the west side of Interstate 65, just a few blocks away from landmarks like...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin in Amsterdam For Global Summit on Urban Challenges
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined a global gathering of mayors, urban innovators, business leaders, and artists this week to address solutions to pressing urban challenges, including pandemic recovery, migration, global conflict, and extreme heat. The summit, held in Amsterdam, was put together by Bloomberg CityLab, the global cities summit organized...
wbrc.com
New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ”I am not surprised at all the billing department is the way it is now.”. Those are the words of a former Birmingham Water Works employee we’ll call “Ann” to protect her anonymity. Ann was one of three billing department employees fired last December and accused of falsifying meter readings: a charge she denies.
wbrc.com
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
America’s Worst City For Driving: Any Alabama Cities Listed??
It's time to discuss something I know you have a very strong opinion about. It involves a comfortable position and maybe a not-so-comfortable journey to a destination. While driving could sound like a time that should be enjoyable, oftentimes it isn't. Think about it... Sitting down on a soft seat,...
