ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Center Point tax raise vote fails

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 11, Center Point residents voted on whether or not increase their city’s valorem tax, and the vote failed, 66.89% against and 33.11% in favor according to Center Point officials. Right now, voters pay 0.005 cents. The proposed rate would have increased the rate...
CENTER POINT, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Business
wbrc.com

Alabaster’s new Medical Mile banners

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Medical Mile banners are a part of the City of Alabaster’s rebranding; the former banners were from 2014. The new banners represent the area of town where several health care professionals, providers and services are located. As Alabaster’s population continues to grow, so does...
ALABASTER, AL
comebacktown.com

Can Birmingham put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

Today’s guest columnist is Brenda Starnes. I have the unique experience of having lived and worked in Nashville, Charlotte, and Birmingham. I love Birmingham—that’s why I moved back—but Nashville and Charlotte have one big advantage over Birmingham. My parents moved us children to Birmingham in 1958...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Entrepreneurship
wbrc.com

Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

I-59 expansion near Trussville set to begin in December

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting an update on that massive interstate widening project coming to the Trussville area. ALDOT is working to expand I-59 from four lanes to six from the I-459 junction to Chalkville Mountain Road. ALDOT originally hoped work would begin this month but now they...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

We Build It Better program for students in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A program for 7th and 8th grade students called We Build It Better is more than just a stem or career tech class. The first of its kind in Shelby County, the ultimate goal of the program is to create inventors and innovators, through an all-inclusive, industry-designed and educator-developed curriculum.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
wbrc.com

Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thisisalabama.org

A neighborhood revitalization initiative that works

Earlier this year, the Birmingham-based nonprofit Navigate Affordable Housing Partners unveiled three new modular homes in the city’s North Titusville neighborhood, part of a larger “Smart Neighborhood” revitalization initiative. North Titusville sits on the west side of Interstate 65, just a few blocks away from landmarks like...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin in Amsterdam For Global Summit on Urban Challenges

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin joined a global gathering of mayors, urban innovators, business leaders, and artists this week to address solutions to pressing urban challenges, including pandemic recovery, migration, global conflict, and extreme heat. The summit, held in Amsterdam, was put together by Bloomberg CityLab, the global cities summit organized...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
ANNISTON, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy