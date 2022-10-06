ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Crews put out mulch fire at Dayton landfill

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
DAYTON — Fire crews spent hours on scene of mulch fire at a landfill in Dayton Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Wagner Ford around 9:30 pm Wednesday night.

Dayton Fire Captain Brad French told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that the fire was roughly the size of half of a football field.

“There certainly was a significant volume of fire last night,” French said.

While the fire took about hour to put out, the mulch continued to smolder for hours and that forced crews to stay on scene to watch for hot spots.

French said there were no injuries reported.

Our crew on scene said fire crews had blocked off traffic on Wagner Ford Road near Maumee Road.

People could see the fire as they were driving on Interstate 75 Wednesday, viewers told our newsroom.

The cause of the fire in currently under investigation.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

#Mulch#Landfill#Fire Captain#Accident#Wagner Ford#News Center 7 S#French#Cox Media Group
