wbrc.com
BBB warns of student loan scams amid upcoming loan relief applications
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Applications for President Biden’s student loan relief program are expected to launch online this week and that means you could have access to thousands of dollars in student loan forgiveness. The U.S. Department of Education is expected to launch the application for student debt relief...
wbrc.com
New secretly-recorded audio shows ex-BWWB employee warning of billing problems in December 2021
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ”I am not surprised at all the billing department is the way it is now.”. Those are the words of a former Birmingham Water Works employee we’ll call “Ann” to protect her anonymity. Ann was one of three billing department employees fired last December and accused of falsifying meter readings: a charge she denies.
wbrc.com
Group of serial home burglars suspected in Hoover case; police recommend home security
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating a home burglary from last February that now appears to be one of many homes across the country targeted by a group of serial burglars. Back in 2021, Hoover police saw 100 home burglaries by October, and one of them was a...
wbrc.com
Birmingham gets second allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More help is on the way for those struggling to make rent and utility payments. WBRC was the first station to learn that the City of Birmingham was awarded another multi-million-dollar allocation for Emergency Rental Assistance. The Deputy Director of Community Services, Wendy Hicks, said she...
wbrc.com
Taking care of your skin
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a summer in the sun we all are preparing for a changing season and so might your skincare routine. Lifestyle blogger Shanisty Ireland has some ideas to keep your skin fresh and smooth, along with some tips as we take in the cooler temperatures. “There’s...
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers seeing increase in submitted tips, but need more to help unsolved murders
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they hope the recent kidnapping conviction in the Kamile ‘Cupcake’ McKinney case reminds you of the benefits of submitting information for an unsolved crime. Birmingham has seen more than 100 murders so far this year, and...
wbrc.com
wbrc.com
Parent inadvertently fires weapon while waiting in carpool line at Arrington Elementary
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools say a parent inadvertently fired a weapon while waiting in the carpool line at Arrington Elementary on Oct. 11. The parent was taken to the hospital. No students, teachers or bystanders were injured, according to school officials. Birmingham Police confirmed a gun caused...
wbrc.com
Woman allegedly refuses parents to get their children from Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re talking to a neighbor following a scary situation for parents at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Police freed two children from an apartment at the Path Of Tuscaloosa, after officers said the woman inside refused to let their parents come get them. It’s definitely...
wbrc.com
Alabaster’s new Medical Mile banners
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New Medical Mile banners are a part of the City of Alabaster’s rebranding; the former banners were from 2014. The new banners represent the area of town where several health care professionals, providers and services are located. As Alabaster’s population continues to grow, so does...
wbrc.com
Changes to garbage pickup in Shelby County causes delays
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Shelby County neighbors say they haven’t had their garbage picked up in the last two weeks. Effective at the beginning of this month the garbage collection service provider changed from Republic Services to Waste Management. Waste Management said they are sending extra personnel...
wbrc.com
Center Point tax raise vote fails
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 11, Center Point residents voted on whether or not increase their city’s valorem tax, and the vote failed, 66.89% against and 33.11% in favor according to Center Point officials. Right now, voters pay 0.005 cents. The proposed rate would have increased the rate...
wbrc.com
State Sen. Waggoner calls for Birmingham Water Works to release billing audit results
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A powerful state senator is calling on the Birmingham Water Works Board (BWWB) to release the full results of an internal audit of its billing practices and the problems that lead to thousands of customers going months without getting a bill. Sen. Jabo Waggoner (R-Vestavia Hills)...
wbrc.com
Man suspected in Hoover burglary wanted in several states for similar crimes
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police detectives and investigators said they used physical evidence to forensically link a suspect to a home burglary in the Greystone community. On February 7, 2021, officers said a Greystone homeowner heard an intruder attempting to break in by shattering a window with a crowbar. The homeowner called Hoover Police which caused the suspect to take off.
wbrc.com
We Build It Better program for students in Shelby County
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A program for 7th and 8th grade students called We Build It Better is more than just a stem or career tech class. The first of its kind in Shelby County, the ultimate goal of the program is to create inventors and innovators, through an all-inclusive, industry-designed and educator-developed curriculum.
wbrc.com
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
wbrc.com
Heavy house fire extinguished in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The fire is under control according to BFRS. There are no injuries reported. ORIGINAL STORY: Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a house fire at the 3500 block of Cedar Avenue in Birmingham. BFRS reports this fire is a one story...
wbrc.com
Man arrested for arson in Pelham
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Police said a man has been arrested after a structure fire on October 1, 2022. This happened at the TriGreen Equipment building on Pelham Parkway. Police were able to identify Carl Richter as a suspect through surveillance video. Richter is charged with First Degree Arson....
wbrc.com
Prosecutors detail disturbing timeline following Stallworth the day Cupcake was kidnapped
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still digesting a week of difficult information from the kidnapping trial of Patrick Stallworth. A jury convicted Stallworth of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, and found the abduction led to her death. Prosecutors say this situation is every parent’s nightmare. The prosecution...
wbrc.com
Apartment building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
