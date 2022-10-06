ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Archie, six, in US for treatment to reduce chances of cancer returning

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YSS5E_0iO3PEKs00

A six-year-old boy who survived Covid-19 early in the pandemic while also battling with cancer is in the US for treatment to reduce the chances of the cancer returning.

Archie Wilks flew out to the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina, late last week for treatment that aims to change cells and block specific genes that can cause cancer.

The youngster, from near Saffron Walden in Essex , rang the bell at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in July to celebrate being in full remission after 42 months of cancer treatment.

His treatment in the US aims to lower the chances of a relapse, and he is currently having scans before the treatment starts at the end of the week.

We are thankful we will now have done everything available to give Archie the best chance of keeping the cancer away

Simon Wilks, Archie Wilks's father

Simon Wilks, 34, said his son is required to be back at the Levine Medical Centre another five times over the next 24 months, for five-day periods.

Archie’s twin brother Henry and their mother Harriet , 32, are also with them.

“We had less than two weeks’ notice from Archie being accepted on the trial to having to get everything booked, packed and fly out, so it’s been very hectic, last minute and slightly stressful as usual,” said Mr Wilks.

“We will make sure the boys get some special treats while we are here, to celebrate Archie finishing treatment and for everything they’ve been through over the last four years.

“But ultimately we are thankful we will now have done everything available to give Archie the best chance of keeping the cancer away.”

He said that they took Archie and Henry to watch a game of American football at the Carolina Panthers stadium, two miles from the hospital, and they “loved” it.

Archie was just four years old when he caught coronavirus in March 2020 during treatment for neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer.

The Tottenham Hotspur fan’s recovery a few weeks later gave hope to many parents with seriously ill children, and well-wishers included England striker Harry Kane.

The past few years of hospital stays have meant the family have often been separated as Archie has been in hospital with one parent while Henry has remained home with the other.

Archie was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in January 2019 after becoming so ill he could not stand up.

The rare cancer, which affects around 100 children each year in the UK and is most common in children under the age of five, develops from specialised nerve cells (neuroblasts) left behind from a baby’s development in the womb.

Two tumours were found around Archie’s kidney and spine and the disease had spread to other areas, including his bones and bone marrow.

Mr Wilks said 50% of children successfully treated for neuroblastoma will relapse.

Of those who relapse, 90% will not survive.

Family and friends raised more than £230,000 to enable Archie to take part in a vaccine trial in the US which could reduce the chance of the cancer returning.

He did not fit the criteria for a vaccine trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York, but the family researched further options and Archie was accepted for treatment at the Levine Medical Centre in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Mr Wilks thanked everyone who has fundraised, donated and supported Archie to make it possible for him to go to the US for treatment and give him the “best chance to keep the cancer away”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s grandmother shares unusual Facebook message as video emerges of clash with babysitter

The grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has shared an unusual message on her Facebook page amid new video showing her arguing with his babysitter, according to reports.Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however. “Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: ‘Trust me’ nurse told mother after parent walked in on her ‘attacking baby’

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit told the mother of one of the infants she killed “trust me” after the parent walked in on her attacking the child, a court heard.The mother interrupted Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies – attacking her son but did not realise it at the time, jurors were told.The baby, a twin boy known as child E, was “distressed” and bleeding from the mouth when his mother arrived. Letby is said to have tried to reassure her, telling the mother: “Trust...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’

A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Women who become diabetic at young age likely to begin menopause early, study shows

Women who become diabetic at a young age are likely to enter the menopause early, a new study has found. Scientists from the University of Toronto followed more than 11,000 women to understand the long-term implications of pre-menopause diabetes on women’s reproductive health. They found that the earlier a woman becomes diabetic, the earlier she will likely enter menopause. Researchers found that an early age diagnosis of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes was associated with women developing menopause early. Those with an early diabetes diagnosis were more likely to develop menopause earlier than women who did not...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address

A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance,...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Night sweats and hot flushes in menopause linked to poorer brain health – study

Night sweats and hot flushes during menopause could be linked to poorer brain health, new research suggests.The symptoms, collectively known as vasomotor symptoms (VMS), are associated with a higher number of brain lesions.While the study of 206 women did not look at whether they went on to have memory and thinking problems or dementia, researchers say their findings could help identify when early intervention could help.Identification of female-specific midlife markers of poor brain health later in life is critical to identify women who warrant early intervention and preventionStudy authorsExperts suggest menopause is increasingly recognised as a time of importance for...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Remote worker receives surprise meeting invitation from manager while secretly on plane: ‘Internet is down’

A remote worker has gone viral after he shared a video showing the realities of working from home.TikTok user Mr Brotein has more than 50,000 on the video-sharing platform, where he posts tips and relatable content about remote work. In one video – which has received 3.4 million views since it was posted on 29 September – he captured the uncomfortable moment when his manager invited him to a work meeting while he was secretly on a plane.“When you’re working from home and your manager invites you to a meeting in 30 minutes,” the text overlay read. In the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

‘Absolutely heartbreaking’: British man stranded in Greece after suffering five heart attacks on his birthday

A pub owner who suffered five heart attacks on his birthday while holidaying in Greece is “lucky to be alive” but is now bedridden at a hospital in the country weeks later.He will “hopefully be flying home in three days” according to his wife.Patrick “Patch” Kettleborough, 38, from Bolsover near Chesterfield, has not been able to return to the UK since he suffered two major and three small heart attacks less than a day after arriving in Malia, Crete, on Friday, September 23.Patch’s wife Lisa Kettleborough, 40, said she feared her husband of 18 years would die after he experienced...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
The Independent

Family of dead Palestinian-American rebuffs settlement offer

The family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank said Wednesday they would reject Israel’s settlement offer.Israel’s Defense Ministry said earlier this week that it had agreed to pay out the family of 78-year-old Omar Assad, who died handcuffed and blindfolded while detained by Israeli soldiers — a rare move to close a case that has sparked sharp condemnation from Washington. Assad was born in the Palestinian town of Jiljilya but spent about 40 years in the United States. He became a U.S. citizen before...
POLITICS
The Independent

UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused

The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing, and often go hungry.Latin America and the Caribbean host 84% of the estimated total of about 7 million Venezuelans who emigrated in recent years. The IOM and the U.N. refugee agency said that half of the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Heart attack responses a ‘shambles’ as patients face eight-hour ambulance waits

Senior doctors have sent a warning over the “shambles” of heart attack care after pressures on the NHS have left patients waiting eight hours for an ambulance.The caution comes as several hospitals in the past week have declared critical incidents over the level of pressure on their emergency care services.Portsmouth Hospital said on Monday: “Demand for an emergency response is far outstripping the capacity available in Portsmouth and South East Hampshire at this time.”The hospital said it was operating a “strict redirection” policy to alternative services for people who attend A&E and do not have a life-threatening condition.Meanwhile, the Isle...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Andrea Bocelli sues air charter company over old, noisy jet

The Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli is suing an air charter firm that specializes in luxury jet service, alleging the company provided him an older, noisier airplane than agreed upon during a portion of a U.S. tour last year.The lawsuit filed in September by Bocelli, 64, in federal court in New Hampshire also says Private Jet Services of Seabrook violated the terms of its contract when the crew on one flight announced that Bocelli and his party should expect a bumpy ride before landing on a flight from California to Cleveland.In the lawsuit, Bocelli, a tenor who performs around the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Panthers#The Levine Medical Centre#Addenbrooke S Hospital
The Independent

Midterm elections 2022 – live: Fetterman slams Dr Oz in response to questions on recovery from stroke

Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman has given an interview in which he described the after-effects of the stroke he suffered earlier this year, explaining that it “changes everything”.“It’s not frustration. It’s just a challenge actually,” he said. “I started very empathetic before having a stroke. But now after having that stroke, I really understand, you know, much more, kind of, the challenges that Americans have day in and day out.”In response to reports he needed assistance during the interview, Mr Fetterman said he would be much better by January but Dr Oz, his opponent, would still be a fraud.Meanwhile,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

878K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy