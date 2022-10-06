Read full article on original website
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Preps Sweep Of Migrating Homeless Camp
San Jose spent September sweeping homeless people from a large encampment near Columbus Park--now it's clearing out another growing camp nearby. More than 100 people living in a baseball field at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets--many who moved over from last month's sweep--are finding themselves in a familiar situation. Dubbed the "field of dreams," the camp is comprised of more than 140 RVs, campers and other vehicles in various states of disrepair.
San Jose Spotlight: Downtown San Jose Gets Google — And A Power Grid
Google is coming into San Jose and bringing its own electrical grid. The tech behemoth is opening a massive complex in downtown San Jose and wants to construct its own electric distribution system, or microgrid, to power the 80-acre site. By the end of this year, San Jose will approve a business plan to make it happen.
Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business that worked for Facebook testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and his company’s CEO agreed to give political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits they needed to help guard high-profile clients.
Nighttime Traffic Control On Rio Vista Bridge Next Week
Caltrans will conduct nighttime traffic control on the Rio Vista Bridge next week as crews work to test a new backup drive system for the bridge. From 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. from Oct. 10 to 14, crews will conduct a one-way traffic control as they test the new system, which will improve the overall reliability of the drawbridge. The bridge remains safe to drive across, said Caltrans.
Interstate 80 Eastbound Off-Ramp Closed At Sequoia Avenue
Caltrans officials have closed the Sequoia Avenue off-ramp from Interstate Highway 80 for the rest of the year. Construction work will keep the off-ramp closed until January, officials said, while crews rebuild the eastern bridge span as part of the Interstate 80/State Route 29 bridge replacement project near the Carquinez Toll Plaza in south Vallejo.
SF Fire Department: Fire burns three homes, displaces 15 people
UPDATE, 8:38 p.m.: The San Francisco Fire Department said on Twitter that the fire was under control with no major injuries. The number of people displaced by the fire remained at 15, and two of the three homes burned had suffered major damage. The Fire Department said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show
San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season. And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
Pair Arrested In Connection With String Of Shootings
Two San Francisco men are facing firearm-related felony charges, following their arrest in late September. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges Friday against Faalavelave Ulavale, 28, and Arturo Osorio, 30. The pair are accused of multiple shootings that took place between March 2021 and September 2022 in...
