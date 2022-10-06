Read full article on original website
Firearms were stashed in hotel room before U.S. Capitol riot, Oath Keeper trial hears
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A recruit of the far-right Oath Keepers group displayed for a jury on Wednesday the AR-15 assault-style rifle he said was among a large stash of firearms cases he saw in a hotel room the day before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
As winter surge approaches, few Mississippians get updated COVID-19 booster
The bivalent COVID-19 booster – which provides protection against both the original strain of the virus as well as the Omicron variant – now accounts for most of the vaccine doses administered around the state. But only about 45,000 Mississippians have gotten it since it became available in September.
