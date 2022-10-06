Read full article on original website
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension
The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
Dansby Swanson earns ‘Sheriff’ nickname after savage roast of Braves’ Michael Harris, Vaughn Grissom
Dansby Swanson is ‘The Sheriff’ around the jurisdiction known as the Atlanta Braves’ clubhouse. Swanson, one of the elder statesmen for the youthful Braves at the age of 28, has taken some of the club’s younger players, such as rookies Michael Harris and Vaughn Grissom, under his wing.
MLB・
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS
The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
NLDS Odds: Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/12/2022
The San Diego Padres will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS. Yu Darvish is the starter for the visiting Padres, while Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for the home Dodgers. The first pitch is slated for 8:37 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick.
Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves are back in the postseason to defend their World Series title. They look even better than they did last year thanks to a host of new talent. Ozzie Albies, one of the many holdovers from last year’s squad, may not be ready to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS as he […] The post Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals
There’s no doubting that Nolan Arenado wants to continue his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. After going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday in his team’s season-ending 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, though, St. Louis’ star third baseman couldn’t help but feel some fans may not want him to return. Fighting […] The post Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS
Aroldis Chapman won’t be making the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster. The 34-year-old pitcher made sure that this was the case after he shockingly went AWOL from the team for Friday’s workout. The timing is undeniably terrible given how New York is on the brink of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. According to […] The post The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
Braves reliever set for Tommy John after injury kept him off NLDS roster
The “Night Shift” told the story of the 2021 World Series-winning Atlanta Braves. It consisted of their top bullpen arms and ultimately led them to their Fall Classic victory. It was recently revealed that one of those arms will not be able to help the 2022 Braves during their MLB Playoff run. Braves manager Brian […] The post Braves reliever set for Tommy John after injury kept him off NLDS roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies lose David Robertson for NLDS for celebrating Bryce Harper too hard
The Philadelphia Phillies will begin their NLDS bout with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park. As they look to stay alive in the playoffs, they will be without David Robertson, one of their key bullpen arms. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Robertson strained his right calf...
‘The best bullpen I’ve seen in my life’: Dodgers reliever drops bold claim after helping shut Game 1 door on Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers survived a Game 1 scare against the San Diego Padres – unsurprisingly, thanks to their rock solid bullpen. After four shutout innings and the Dodgers holding a 5-0 lead, Julio Urias finally relented against the Padres, who put up three runs in the fifth inning to make a game of things again. But that was the closest they got as the bullpen shut the door on the visitors.
Adam Wainwright’s shocking admission on struggles for Cardinals ahead of MLB Playoffs
Adam Wainwright pitched in uncharacteristic fashion down the stretch for the St. Louis Cardinals. Wainwright recently broke his silence in reference to his struggles with a lengthy explanation on Twitter. “Want to clear a few things up as I didn’t pitch like I wanted to down the stretch and feel...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez spills on gaining edge over Robbie Ray right before walk-off HR
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will attest to the fact that the technological boom and sabermetric revolution have redefined how players approach the game of baseball, especially after the crucial part he played in nabbing the Game 1 of their ALDS tilt against the Seattle Mariners, 8-7. The Mariners led...
Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 weather delay announced
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are set to play Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday, but it appears the contest won’t start at the scheduled 4:35 PM ET due to weather conditions. Via Braves’ Twitter:. “Today’s Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 will not start at...
ALDS Odds: Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
Game 2 of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros starts early on Thursday evening! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. Game 1 of this series was as intense as a playoff game can get. The Astros stormed back...
Mets closer Edwin Diaz gets real on impending free agency after disappointing playoff exit
Well, this wasn’t how the New York Mets’ season was supposed to end. The team from Queens had one of the best seasons in recent memories, eclipsing the 100-win mark. They led the NL East for most of the year… only to squander a 10.5 game lead to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets were then […] The post Mets closer Edwin Diaz gets real on impending free agency after disappointing playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Everyone is just 0-0’: Juan Soto fires stern message on Padres futility vs. Dodgers
San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto couldn’t care less about the team’s record against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the regular season. The MLB playoffs is a different ball game now where the season records don’t really matter. Soto shared as much while talking to FOX Sports...
