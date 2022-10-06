ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Schwarber’s 5-word reaction to Phillies’ Rob Thomson contract extension

The Philadelphia Phillies made a wise choice on the team’s future ahead of their NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves. After a regular season resurgence under interim manager Rob Thomson, the Phillies removed his interim tag and gave him a two-year contract extension earlier Monday. And the players couldn’t have been happier, specifically outfielder Kyle Schwarber.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS

The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.
HOUSTON, TX
Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies

The Atlanta Braves are back in the postseason to defend their World Series title. They look even better than they did last year thanks to a host of new talent. Ozzie Albies, one of the many holdovers from last year’s squad, may not be ready to face the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS as he […] The post Braves’ Ozzie Albies gets update ahead of NLDS vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss

Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals

There’s no doubting that Nolan Arenado wants to continue his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. After going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on Saturday in his team’s season-ending 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, though, St. Louis’ star third baseman couldn’t help but feel some fans may not want him to return. Fighting […] The post Nolan Arenado speaks out on possible opt out after Phillies eliminate Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS

Aroldis Chapman won’t be making the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster. The 34-year-old pitcher made sure that this was the case after he shockingly went AWOL from the team for Friday’s workout. The timing is undeniably terrible given how New York is on the brink of their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. According to […] The post The reason Aroldis Chapman went AWOL on Yankees ahead of ALDS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
BOSTON, MA
Braves reliever set for Tommy John after injury kept him off NLDS roster

The “Night Shift” told the story of the 2021 World Series-winning Atlanta Braves. It consisted of their top bullpen arms and ultimately led them to their Fall Classic victory. It was recently revealed that one of those arms will not be able to help the 2022 Braves during their MLB Playoff run. Braves manager Brian […] The post Braves reliever set for Tommy John after injury kept him off NLDS roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Yankees#Dodgers#Mvp#Rbi
‘The best bullpen I’ve seen in my life’: Dodgers reliever drops bold claim after helping shut Game 1 door on Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers survived a Game 1 scare against the San Diego Padres – unsurprisingly, thanks to their rock solid bullpen. After four shutout innings and the Dodgers holding a 5-0 lead, Julio Urias finally relented against the Padres, who put up three runs in the fifth inning to make a game of things again. But that was the closest they got as the bullpen shut the door on the visitors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mets closer Edwin Diaz gets real on impending free agency after disappointing playoff exit

Well, this wasn’t how the New York Mets’ season was supposed to end. The team from Queens had one of the best seasons in recent memories, eclipsing the 100-win mark. They led the NL East for most of the year… only to squander a 10.5 game lead to the Atlanta Braves. The Mets were then […] The post Mets closer Edwin Diaz gets real on impending free agency after disappointing playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
