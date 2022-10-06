Read full article on original website
WKRC
Doctor accused of tampering with IV bags, leading to doctor's death, indicted
DALLAS, Texas (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - An anesthesiologist was indicted after allegedly tampering with IV bags that killed another doctor. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. was indicted on 10 counts, including tampering with consumer products causing serious bodily injury and adulteration of a drug. He is accused of using nerve-blocking agents and...
WKRC
Worker injured after getting trapped at food plant in Green Township
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police and rescue crews were called to a Tri-State food plant after a worker was trapped while on the job. It happened at Zwanenberg Food Group on Muddy Creek Road in Green Township just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. AirCare was called to the scene, but...
WKRC
88-year-old Kentucky woman skydives to honor her late son
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (CNN Newsource/WLKY/WKRC) - An 88-year-old woman from Kentucky went skydiving to honor her late son’s memory. “Life is what you make of it,” Bernadette Fife said. “I've never tackled anything like this before, and it's interesting.”. Fife dove 10,000 feet at Skydive Kentucky in memory...
WKRC
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
WKRC
Report: Special needs worker of 20 years gets fired from Wendy's
STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - It is a story that blew up on social media. A woman in North Carolina said her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy's. She said her brother had been working at the chain restaurant for more than 20 years...
WKRC
OHSAA releases Harbin football ratings following Week 8 of the 2022 season
COLUMBUS (WKRC) - The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the fifth Harbin computer football ratings of the 2022 season on Oct. 11, and here is a look at each area region with records and average points (note: the top 16 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs with the pairings to be announced on Oct. 23):
WKRC
East Central, Lawrenceburg stay in place again in Indiana AP high school football polls
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football polls that were released Oct. 11, 2022 by class, with first-place votes in parentheses and records, rating points and previous rankings:. CLASS 6A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Brownsburg (10) 8-0 290 1. 2. Center Grove (5)...
WKRC
Kenna's Carnival: Toddler with rare cancer uses wish to help other children
BLAINE, Minn. (WKRC/WCCO/CBS Newspath) - A wish came true for a 2-year-old Minnesota girl over the weekend, and she even used that wish to help other kids. Kenna Volkman was diagnosed with retinoblastoma about a year and a half ago. She had a tumor on her left eye before developing two more tumors that were treated quickly. She now has partial vision in that eye.
WKRC
Ky. amendment would prohibit any right to abortion in the state constitution
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Ohio's six-week abortion ban has been in the headlines after a judge granted a temporary restraining order, but in Kentucky, voters will get to have their say on abortion rights, with a "yes" or "no" vote on Amendment 2. Abortion is currently banned in Kentucky under...
WKRC
Ohio AP high school football polls have 9 area teams ranked, 2 No. 1 and 2 No. 2s
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Moeller (16) 8-0 177. 2. Lakewood St. Edward (1) 7-1 153. 3. Lakota West (1) 8-0 151.
WKRC
Kentucky AP high school football polls have 9 area teams ranked, 3 more than last week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls released on Oct. 10, 2022, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. CLASS 1A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Pikeville (8) 5-2 89 1. 2. Raceland (1) 6-1 81 2. 3....
