BLAINE, Minn. (WKRC/WCCO/CBS Newspath) - A wish came true for a 2-year-old Minnesota girl over the weekend, and she even used that wish to help other kids. Kenna Volkman was diagnosed with retinoblastoma about a year and a half ago. She had a tumor on her left eye before developing two more tumors that were treated quickly. She now has partial vision in that eye.

BLAINE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO