ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Manufactured Housing Properties Secures $62M Fannie Mae Refi

The company also acquired three communities, expanding its North Carolina footprint. Manufactured Housing Properties has secured refinancing for 42 of its manufactured housing communities. The $62 million Fannie Mae loan held by KeyBank provides financing over a 10-year term and pays off some 22 other loans with different lenders. Payments...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy