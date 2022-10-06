Read full article on original website
Opimas CEO ‘Not surprised’ About Bitcoin’s Correlation to Gold
Bitcoin’s correlation with gold hits its highest level in over a year. Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi says he’s “not surprised” by this correlation, because “the arguments of buying either one are very similar” in this market. But, he adds that this correlation won’t be permanent.
Crypto Funds Saw $5M in Outflows Last Week, Suggesting Positive Sentiment
According to CoinShares data, crypto funds saw outflows totaling $5 million last week, suggesting positive sentiment. BTC recorded its fourth straight week of inflows totaling $12 million, while short-bitcoin investment products saw outflows totaling a record $15 million.
The Future of Crypto Derivatives
Jason Urban, co-head of Galaxy Digital Trading, Tim McCourt, senior managing director at CME Group, and Wedbush Securities executive VP Bob Fitzsimmons speak at Consensus 2022 about challenges in the crypto derivatives market and the future as we head into the second half of 2022. Moderator: Neil Van Huis, partner & director, Blockfills.
First Mover Asia: Tough Week for Layer 1 as Solana, BNB Chain Suffer Outages; Bitcoin Trades Flat as October Doldrums Continue
Prices: Bitcoin and other cryptos have yet to receive much inspiration in what has historically been a strong month. Insights: Layer 1 protocols Solana and BNB had a difficult week, reminding crypto observers that they are not yet ready to challenge Ethereum. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for...
Bitcoin Slips Below $20K as October Doldrums Continue
Bitcoin (BTC) has yet to find inspiration in what has historically been a strong month, trading flat at $19,300. Opimas CEO and founder Octavio Marenzi discusses his crypto outlook ahead of the CPI report this week. Plus, insights into the correlation between bitcoin and gold.
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges to All-Time High; Paul Tudor Jones Still Holding Bitcoin
Bitcoin mining difficulty has surged to an all-time high, putting additional pressure on miners amid weakening prices and higher energy costs. Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC he still has a “minor allocation” to bitcoin (BTC). Iranian Bitcoin advocate Ziya Sadr was arrested by Iranian security forces last month, according to multiple sources.
Solana-Based Decentralized Finance Platform Mango Hit by $100 Million Exploit
Mango, a decentralized finance platform hosted on the Solana blockchain, has been exploited for over $100 million. The exploit was initially reported on Twitter by blockchain auditors OtterSec, who say “the attacker was able to manipulate their Mango collateral.”. “The [MGNO] governance token was valued for far more than...
Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan
South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
Block Subsidiary Spiral, Mining Tech Firm Braiins Spearhead Push for Bitcoin Mining Upgrades
Block (SQ) subsidiary Spiral and bitcoin mining tech provider Braiins are spearheading a working group to promote the adoption of updates to the bitcoin mining pool protocol. The upgrade is the second version of the Stratum protocol, which is used by most miners to control how mining machines connect to pool servers. Bitcoin mining pools aggregate the hashrates of many miners and distribute rewards across the participants.
How Oracles Bridge TradFi Players and the Crypto Ecosystem
Jump Crypto Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects lead Stephen Kaminsky previews his presentation at the upcoming I.D.E.A.S. 2022 summit by CoinDesk. Plus, he discusses how traditional finance players can join the crypto ecosystem through oracle providers.
Binance Exec: BNB Smart Chain Hack Could Have Been Worse if Validators Hadn’t ‘Sprung Into Action’
Validators on crypto platforms are becoming, out of necessity, more and more astute, said Patrick Hillmann, chief communications officer at crypto exchange Binance. Over the weekend, BNB Chain, a blockchain closely connected with crypto exchange Binance, was the latest victim in a hack that ultimately drained the ecosystem of $100 million in crypto. The exploit, however, could’ve been worse.
Judge Ordered Independent Examiner to Produce Interim Report on Celsius
U.S. bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn ruled that the independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy will need to produce an interim report detailing Celsius’ financial management and handling of customer accounts. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De breaks down the ruling.
Ooki DAO Case So ‘Egregious,’ CFTC Had No Choice, Chair Behnam Says
The controversial case against Ooki DAO was “so egregious and so obvious” that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had to pursue it, said Chairman Rostin Behnam. People getting involved with a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) should be aware they’re not immune to government attention, Behnam said...
Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon Launches its zkEVM Public Testnet
Polygon said Monday its zero knowledge-EVM public testnet went live, which the company described as “the next step for Ethereum.”. Polygon is a scaling tool aiming to facilitate lower-cost transactions, and uses the Ethereum blockchain as its base protocol. With the introduction of zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology, Polygon is hoping to become the chief scalable system for Ethereum.
