Effective: 2022-10-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Williams HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting as high as 60 mph expected today. Winds gusts to 50 mph Thursday. * WHERE...Much of western and portions of south central North Dakota. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will be possible in open areas with exposed ground, and may create reduced visibility.

ADAMS COUNTY, ND ・ 1 HOUR AGO