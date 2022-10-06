Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Foster, Kidder by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Stutsman; Ward; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Central North Dakota. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will be possible in open areas with exposed ground, and may create reduced visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; McKenzie; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Williams HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting as high as 60 mph expected today. Winds gusts to 50 mph Thursday. * WHERE...Much of western and portions of south central North Dakota. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 8 PM CDT/7 PM MDT/ this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will be possible in open areas with exposed ground, and may create reduced visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Daniels, Dawson, Eastern Roosevelt, Prairie, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Daniels; Dawson; Eastern Roosevelt; Prairie; Richland; Sheridan; Western Roosevelt; Wibaux HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Clark, Day, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Clark; Day; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Sully; Walworth WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
High Wind Warning issued for Corson, Dewey, Stanley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 12:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Corson; Dewey; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Corson, Dewey and Stanley Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
