Brendan McLoughlin’s Favorite Song by Miranda Lambert Has a Personal Meaning to the Singer

By Eryn Murphy
 6 days ago

Country singer Miranda Lambert has been married to her husband Brendan McLoughlin since 2019. The two married after only knowing each other for a few months. In an interview with Vulture, it was revealed McLoughlin’s favorite song of Lambert’s is one of the singer’s personal favorites as well.

(L-R) Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Miranda Lambert loves her song ‘Dead Flowers’

Currently, Lambert is putting on a Las Vegas residency called Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency . To discuss her discography and the residency, Lambert was interviewed by Vulture .

In the interview, the country artist shared that there are multiple songs from her discography she wants to put on a hypothetical album called The Ones That Got Away .

“I always say that I’m going to put a record out one day called The Ones That Got Away because there’s some that have broken my heart,” Lambert said.

For this album, Lambert wants to include songs she thinks deserved better promotion.

“‘Dead Flowers’ is an example. It was a single, and I wrote it by myself. I did a video. The label pulled it from radio in the 40s, because they were scared that it wasn’t going to make it,” Lambert told Vulture.

She continued, “My band, every tour they’re like, ‘Can we do ‘Dead Flowers’?’ I guess I have a little bit of a grudge against it, because I’m like, D*** it. It makes me mad that it didn’t get a shot, but I’m still proud of it because I love it.”

Brendan McLoughlin loves the song ‘Dead Flowers’ too

While speaking with Vulture, Lambert was asked what McLoughlin’s favorite song is from her discography. Lambert then took the time at that moment to ask McLoughlin.

“I don’t know. I’m going to walk here and ask him right now, because I want to know now,” Lambert told Vulture.

While still on the phone with Vulture, Lambert asked McLoughlin, “What is your favorite song of mine?”

McLoughlin answered, “Probably the one that you showed me that was a deep cut of yours. ‘Dead Flowers.'”

“Well, lookee there. We have another ‘Dead Flowers’ fan. We just talked about ‘Dead Flowers.’ That’s why it’s funny that you said that. The one that got away,” Lambert told McLoughlin.

After taking the phone off speaker, Lambert told Vulture, “He’s always like, ‘I like the ones you write by yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Of course you do, because it’s hard for me.'”

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin married in 2019

Lambert met McLoughlin in 2018 when she performed on Good Morning America with the Pistol Annies. When they met, McLoughlin was working as security at the show because he was an officer with the New York Police Department.

The two married in 2019 and primarily split time between Lambert’s farm in Nashville and New York City, where McLoughlin has a child from a previous relationship.

