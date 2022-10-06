Ukraine Reclaims Even More Territory; 2 Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Alaskan Island

Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Ukraine Slams Crimea Bridge Arrests; Power Restored at Occupied Nuclear Power Plant
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine is dealing with the aftermath of another day of missile attacks, and power and water supplies are still damaged in many locations after Russia targeted critical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
Business Insider
Top US general calls Russia out for war crimes, saying Putin's forces are purposefully gunning for civilian targets
"Indiscriminate and deliberate attacks on civilian targets is a war crime in the international rules of war," Gen. Mark Milley said.
NBC Connecticut
Elon Musk Denies Report That He Talked to Putin Recently About Ukraine War
Political analyst Ian Bremmer wrote that Elon Musk had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he posted tweets seeking support for his views about the best outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine. Musk denied it Tuesday on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about...
Biden's national security plan aims at China, Russia
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The White House rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday that seeks to contain China's rise while reemphasizing the importance of working with allies to tackle challenges confronting democratic nations.
NBC Connecticut
Biden Threatens ‘Consequences' for Saudi Arabia After OPEC Cut, But His Options Are Limited
Oil producer group OPEC and its allied partners in early October announced its largest supply cut since 2020, to the tune of 2 million barrels per day from November. With the global economy on a knife-edge and energy prices high, Washington sees the move as a snub from ally Saudi Arabia and a blatant display of siding with Moscow.
Family of dead Palestinian-American rebuffs settlement offer
The family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank says they will reject Israel's settlement offer
