ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine Reclaims Even More Territory; 2 Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Alaskan Island

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
NBC Connecticut

Elon Musk Denies Report That He Talked to Putin Recently About Ukraine War

Political analyst Ian Bremmer wrote that Elon Musk had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he posted tweets seeking support for his views about the best outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine. Musk denied it Tuesday on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov

Comments / 0

Community Policy