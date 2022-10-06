It has been a brutal couple weeks for the members of the United States women’s national team, and that’s not even talking about the soccer games they played. They had to deal with reading the report on player abuse within the NWSL, processing it, and talking about it privately and publicly. And maybe that’s what led to their meager performance Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Spain, which came four days after a defeat to England, which made this the first two-game losing streak for the USWNT since 2017.

FIFA ・ 18 HOURS AGO