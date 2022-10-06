Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
USWNT's loss to Spain raises plenty of questions about players, head coach Vlatko Andonovkski
It has been a brutal couple weeks for the members of the United States women’s national team, and that’s not even talking about the soccer games they played. They had to deal with reading the report on player abuse within the NWSL, processing it, and talking about it privately and publicly. And maybe that’s what led to their meager performance Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Spain, which came four days after a defeat to England, which made this the first two-game losing streak for the USWNT since 2017.
FIFA・
Sporting News
Why the Giants might need a new punter for Week 6 with Jamie Gillan stuck in London
Jamie Gillan is facing a fourth and-long. In fact, he's facing a fourth and very, very long. The Giants punter had something of a homecoming on Sunday, when the Scotland-born booter and the Giants traveled to London to face the Packers, ultimately downing Green Bay 29-22. But, the "Scottish Hammer's" trip back to the United Kingdom wasn't a short stay. He actually may want to see if any of his old friends has a couch to sleep on.
NFL・
Rangers v Liverpool: Champions League – live updates
Minute-by-minute report: Will the hosts heap more pressure on Jürgen Klopp’s under-pressure Reds? Join Scott Murray
UEFA・
Comments / 0