Cannon Beach, OR

Stephen Beus returns to Cannon Beach for concert at Cannon Beach Community Church

 6 days ago

Stephen Beus, classical pianist returns to Cannon Beach to perform a Memorial Benefit Concert, 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, at Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., Cannon Beach.

Donations received at the door to benefit Helping Hands. Stephen Beus, a Steinway Artist, will perform music by Stravinsky, Ravel, Barber, Griffes, at Cannon Beach Community Church, on a 7-foot Steinway Grand Piano.

Beus will be joined by his son, Isaac, performing works by Vivaldi on violin. This concert is being held in memory of the CEO of Escape Lodging, Tom Drumheller, who died in Cannon Beach September 2017.

Dr. Stephen Beus teaches Piano Performance at Brigham Young University. Dr. Beus is an internationally acclaimed concert pianist, with recitals and performances across the United States as well as in Kazakhstan, Russia, Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany, Georgia, China, France, Italy, Portugal, the Czech Republic, and Morocco.

Fanfare magazine writes: “His playing is strikingly original and . . . he has an interpretive voice all his own. . . Above all, his playing is so natural as to seem effortless and the sound he produces has extraordinary richness and depth, not quite like anyone else’s.”

For more info on Dr. Stephen Beus, see his website at Stephen Beus. This concert is part of the 5th Annual Cannon Beach Piano Concert Series hosted by Cannon Beach Community Church. Upcoming concerts: David Robinson, Melodies in the Storm: Solo Piano and Stormy Nature Photoshow, during Stormy Weather Arts Festival, 7 p.m., Friday, November 4th; Northwest Piano Trio (Piano, Cello, Violin), 3 p.m., Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Cannon Beach, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

