Council rejects proposed development near wetlands

The Cannon Beach City Council unanimously rejected an appeal to partition three lots near the wetlands on the corner of Forest Lawn Road and Hemlock Street.

The Council met September 19th to review the Patrick/Dave LLC’s appeal of the Cannon Beach Planning Commission’s earlier unanimous decision to deny the partition.

The Planning Commission’s denial of the application for a partition of the property was based on four main findings, with the first finding being the primary reason the Council unanimously denied the appeal; ultimately upholding the Planning Commission’s decision.

Due to a “plat restriction” which was placed on the property during a 2000 partition, “access to parcels 1, 2, and 3 is restricted to Forest Lawn Road only, until such future time that said restriction is modified by the City of Cannon Beach”. Road access from Hemlock Street to the three parcels where development was proposed would be in violation of this “plat restriction”.

If the applicant modifies their current plan, and provides access to the three parcels from Forest Lawn Road, this access road would most likely require crossing the wetland area.