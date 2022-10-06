ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine Reclaims Even More Territory; 2 Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Alaskan Island

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NBC San Diego

Air Raid Sirens Sound Out Across Ukraine, Warning of More Russian Strikes; Kyiv Vows to Make Battlefield ‘More Painful' for Moscow

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Air raid sirens are sounding out across multiple regions in Ukraine again on Tuesday with the emergency services warning of the likelihood of more Russian strikes, a day after a series of Russian attacks left at least 19 people dead and over a hundred injured.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

At NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Ukraine wants its Western partners to provide it with a complete air defense system to defend against Russian warplanes and missiles
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
NBC San Diego

Israel and Lebanon Reach Historic Agreement to Resolve a Long-Running Maritime Border Dispute

Israel and Lebanon reached a historic agreement to resolve a long-running maritime border dispute, following months of negotiations guided by the United States. "This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security, inject billions into Israel's economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border," Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego

No Hope for the Future: Economic Struggles Add Fuel to Iran's Protests

Anti-government uprisings are to remain a sticking point and increase in frequency in Iran's political landscape as dissatisfaction with other factors like the country's economic conditions surface, according to analysts. "There is no question that underlying the current tensions are issues that go beyond the forced hijab [situation]," said Djavad...
PROTESTS

