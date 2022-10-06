Ukraine Reclaims Even More Territory; 2 Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Alaskan Island

Read full article on original website
Air Raid Sirens Sound Out Across Ukraine, Warning of More Russian Strikes; Kyiv Vows to Make Battlefield ‘More Painful' for Moscow
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Air raid sirens are sounding out across multiple regions in Ukraine again on Tuesday with the emergency services warning of the likelihood of more Russian strikes, a day after a series of Russian attacks left at least 19 people dead and over a hundred injured.
Russia's Latest Attacks on Ukraine Are a ‘Show of Weakness,' Says Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO
Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine aren't a show of strength, but a "show of weakness" that reflects its inability to advance and seize Ukrainian territory, said Kurt Volker, a distinguished fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis. "Putin's goal was to take over Ukraine, replace the government, have someone...
Leak Detected on Another Russian Pipeline Connecting to Europe, But Poland Says It Looks Accidental
Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident. Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
At NATO headquarters in Brussels, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that Ukraine wants its Western partners to provide it with a complete air defense system to defend against Russian warplanes and missiles
Biden's national security plan aims at China, Russia
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The White House rolled out a long-delayed national security strategy on Wednesday that seeks to contain China's rise while reemphasizing the importance of working with allies to tackle challenges confronting democratic nations.
U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
Israel and Lebanon Reach Historic Agreement to Resolve a Long-Running Maritime Border Dispute
Israel and Lebanon reached a historic agreement to resolve a long-running maritime border dispute, following months of negotiations guided by the United States. "This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel's security, inject billions into Israel's economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border," Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.
All You Need to Know About the Nord Stream Gas Leaks — and Why Europe Suspects ‘Gross Sabotage'
Two subsea pipelines connecting Russia to Germany are at the center of international intrigue after a series of blasts caused what might be the single largest release of methane in history. Many in Europe suspect the incident was the result of an attack, particularly as it occurred during a bitter...
No Hope for the Future: Economic Struggles Add Fuel to Iran's Protests
Anti-government uprisings are to remain a sticking point and increase in frequency in Iran's political landscape as dissatisfaction with other factors like the country's economic conditions surface, according to analysts. "There is no question that underlying the current tensions are issues that go beyond the forced hijab [situation]," said Djavad...
Family of dead Palestinian-American rebuffs settlement offer
The family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank says they will reject Israel's settlement offer
