KTVZ
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
KTVZ
Too many cats
The Humane Society of Central Oregon has taken in 14 cats from Hurricane Ian in Florida. They need loving homes. So too do the 11 cats taken in from La Pine recently on a forfeit. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
KTVZ
President Biden to stump for Tina Kotek during upcoming Oregon visit
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden will arrive in Oregon this week to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, KPTV reported. The White House on Monday released Biden’s itinerary to the media, and it shows that the president will arrive in Oregon on Friday after spending Thursday in Southern California.
KTVZ
Honda and LG are spending $3.5 billion to build a battery factory in Ohio
Honda and South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solutions are investing $3.5 billion to build a joint venture battery factory in southern Ohio, the car company said Tuesday. An exact location hasn’t been announced but the factory, which is expected to employ 2,200 people, will be in Fayette County, southwest of Columbus. Honda did not say how much of the $3.5 billion it would contribute. Honda already employs almost almost 11,000 people in its various manufacturing facilities in the state.
