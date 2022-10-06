Read full article on original website
‘In Pursuit with John Walsh’ to feature Facebook homicide fugitive
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man wanted for murder in connection with a fatal shooting that was recorded on Facebook Live will be featured in the lasted episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on the ID network. Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19, is wanted for the...
The Oakland Press
Reports of suspicious men approaching kids in Downriver area addressed by police
After receiving several reports from the community involving suspicious people and vehicles following children in neighborhoods, the Taylor Police Department addressed the issue publicly on its website. One incident was recently reported near the area of Van Born Road and Fellrath Street. Police said that situation involved a white van...
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College.
fox2detroit.com
'In Pursuit With John Walsh' to feature man wanted after Ypsilanti Township murder on Facebook Live
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" will feature a suspect wanted for a murder in Ypsilanti Township during this week's episode. Coreyon Brown will be included in the show's "15 Seconds of Shame." Walsh highlights unsolved violent crimes weekly in hopes that the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 women arrested for vandalizing monument in Monroe County; 1 person escapes
MONROE, Mich. – Two women were arrested and one person escaped overnight after police caught them vandalizing a monument in Monroe County. Police received a report at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) that someone was vandalizing the Custer Equestrian Monument at West Elm Avenue and North Monroe Street. A...
thelivingstonpost.com
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
Washtenaw County man accused of killing woman who was found in burned Flint home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ypsilanti man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend was found burned in a vacant Flint home more than 60 miles away. Junius Dawan Caver, 29, was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court Thursday, Oct. 6,...
Wrecked car abandoned on Lodge Freeway also scene of alleged shooting, MSP confirms
State police investigating an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound M-10 in Detroit said at least one shot was fired at the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports.
candgnews.com
Police: Two killed in crash, including recent Cousino graduate
WARREN — Two people died as the result of a crash in Warren Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman claimed to have bomb at Troy bank, fled without money when teller told manager, police say
TROY, Mich. – A woman walked into a Troy bank with a backpack and claimed to have a bomb, but fled without getting any money when the teller alerted the manager, police said. The incident happened at 4:19 p.m. Sept. 28 inside the Chase Bank at 260 John R...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation
The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
WKHM
Brooklyn Bank Robbery Forces Soft Lockdown for Columbia Elementary Schools
Parents of Columbia School Districts Elementary Schools, located at 320 and 321 School Street, received a text around 2:40 pm this afternoon (October 11, 2022) notifying them that the buildings had been placed into a “soft” lockdown. The text notification went on to say that the measure was...
3 cars, 11 license plates stolen from Lansing dealership
The Lansing Police Department is investigating a theft from Paradise Motors this past weekend.
abc12.com
32-year-old convicted of murder for 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The suspect in a deadly 2020 shooting outside Rube's Bar in Flint faces up to life in prison after a Genesee County jury found him guilty of murder on Monday. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Quinton Jabiri-Dakarai Larry was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old...
ClickOnDetroit.com
49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat
MONROE, Mich. – A 49-year-old man drowned at a Monroe park after he jumped into the water to retrieve a remote controlled boat, officials said. Frenchtown Township firefighters and Monroe County deputies were called at 7:18 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) to a swimming area in the Sterling State Park in Monroe.
Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton
CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
wlen.com
Two People in Critical Condition After Crash in Monroe County
Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting a Serious Injury Traffic Crash that occurred at the intersection of Smith Road and Cloverlane Road in Bedford Township late Saturday night. Preliminary investigation reveals an 81 year old Ottawa Lake man was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado northbound...
13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
