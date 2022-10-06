ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Oakland Press

Reports of suspicious men approaching kids in Downriver area addressed by police

After receiving several reports from the community involving suspicious people and vehicles following children in neighborhoods, the Taylor Police Department addressed the issue publicly on its website. One incident was recently reported near the area of Van Born Road and Fellrath Street. Police said that situation involved a white van...
TAYLOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Suicidal#Police#Michigan Avenue#Firearms#Hospital#Cloverlane
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
candgnews.com

Police: Two killed in crash, including recent Cousino graduate

WARREN — Two people died as the result of a crash in Warren Monday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 10, Warren police and firefighters were dispatched to 12 Mile and Hayes roads for a crash on Macomb Community College’s South Campus. When officers arrived, they found an SUV that appeared to have rolled over, Warren police said in a press release.
WARREN, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Arrest Suspect in Sylvania, Ohio Homicide Investigation

The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.
SALINE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton

CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
CANTON, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11

TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in Dearborn hotel shooting, barricade

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a hotel employee in Downtown Dearborn earlier this week. Richard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.
DEARBORN, MI
wlen.com

Two People in Critical Condition After Crash in Monroe County

Monroe, MI – Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting a Serious Injury Traffic Crash that occurred at the intersection of Smith Road and Cloverlane Road in Bedford Township late Saturday night. Preliminary investigation reveals an 81 year old Ottawa Lake man was operating a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado northbound...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

13 people hospitalized in van crash near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - A crash near Jackson hospitalized 13 people early Sunday, as one of the vehicles was a van holding 10 people, officials said. Firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:15 a.m., Oct. 9 to Lee and South Portage roads in Leoni Township east of Jackson, said Mike Jester, director of Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI

