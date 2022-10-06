ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine Reclaims Even More Territory; 2 Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Alaskan Island

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC Miami
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Zelenskyy Urges G-7 to Send More Weapons and Impose a Price Cap on Russian Energy Exports After Russian Missile Strikes Rock Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for more military aid and stronger sanctions against Russia at an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven nations. The virtual G-7 meeting was called after Russian missiles struck civilian infrastructure in a dozen Ukrainian cities. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the G-7...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
NBC Miami

No Hope for the Future: Economic Struggles Add Fuel to Iran's Protests

Anti-government uprisings are to remain a sticking point and increase in frequency in Iran's political landscape as dissatisfaction with other factors like the country's economic conditions surface, according to analysts. "There is no question that underlying the current tensions are issues that go beyond the forced hijab [situation]," said Djavad...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy