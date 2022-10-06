ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football News

Arkansas vs BYU Prediction, Game Preview

Arkansas vs BYU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Arkansas (3-3), BYU (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The star Hog quarterback was out for the Mississippi State game after suffering a head injury against Alabama, but he’s expected to give it a go.
PROVO, UT
College Football News

Alabama vs Tennessee Prediction, Game Preview

Alabama vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Alabama (6-0), Tennessee (5-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Alabama vs Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
College Football News

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 6

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 6 highlighted by New England at Cleveland, Buffalo at Kansas City, and Dallas at Philadelphia. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. Week 6 NFL Expert...
NFL
College Football News

Mississippi State vs Kentucky Prediction, Game Preview

Mississippi State vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Mississippi State (5-1), Kentucky (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Mississippi...
LEXINGTON, KY
College Football News

College Football Coaches Hot Seat Top 10 Ranking: Week 6

Who are the ten coaches on the hot seat after Week 6 of the college football season?. We went a weekend without any head coaches getting fired. Even crazier, the teams that got rid of their former head coaches over the first half of the year – Georgia Tech, Colorado, Wisconsin and Nebraska – all won on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Georgia (6-0), Vanderbilt (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Georgia vs Vanderbilt...
ATHENS, GA
College Football News

Penn State vs Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Penn State vs Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Penn State (5-0), Michigan (6-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Penn...
ANN ARBOR, MI
College Football News

Nebraska vs Purdue Prediction, Game Preview

Nebraska vs Purdue prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Nebraska (3-3), Purdue (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Nebraska vs Purdue...
LINCOLN, NE
College Football News

Minnesota vs Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Minnesota vs Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Saturday, October 15. Record: Minnesota (4-1), Illinois (5-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 6 Scoreboard. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Minnesota vs Illinois...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
College Football News

College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 7

The early college football lines and odds for Week 7 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. It’s another great week of huge games coming up. What are the Week 7 lines, and what should they be?. Here’s my guess at what the early lines will be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 6

It’s time to start really analyzing just how the College Football Playoff will really look now that we’ve seen all the likely key players in tough games. It’s not going to be easy as the obvious four teams, but we’ll save that for the College Football Playoff section at the end.
COLLEGE SPORTS

