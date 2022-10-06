This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. The last three episodes of Andor have been centered on the vault full of credits secured deep in the Imperial base on Aldhani. These represent the payroll for the whole system, and add up to a grand total of 80 million credits. They appear to be in the form of some kind of bullion, with the logistics of getting so much heavy metal out of the base as difficult as breaking in there in the first place.

