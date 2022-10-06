Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ fans do the math on the staggering amount of credits up for grabs in episode six
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. The last three episodes of Andor have been centered on the vault full of credits secured deep in the Imperial base on Aldhani. These represent the payroll for the whole system, and add up to a grand total of 80 million credits. They appear to be in the form of some kind of bullion, with the logistics of getting so much heavy metal out of the base as difficult as breaking in there in the first place.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ fans react to an emotionally crushing episode
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. It’s been a long wait, but Andor episode six – “The Eye” – is finally here, and delivers on the tension that’s been slowly crafted over the last two weeks. The ragtag group of Rebels stationed on Aldhani executed their plan almost perfectly, using an interstellar distraction to infiltrate the base, capture the Commandant, and fly out of there with the Imperial payroll.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
wegotthiscovered.com
One of the most hated figures in ‘Star Wars’ history is finally ready to tell their side of the story
Ahmed Best probably popped open the champagne when he learned he’d gotten a lead role in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans had waited sixteen years for a new big-screen Star Wars adventure, George Lucas was back in the driving seat, and the 25-year-old Best was lined up to play a character that would break new grounds in CGI technology. Unfortunately for him (and us) said character was the excruciatingly annoying Jar Jar Binks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future
As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
wegotthiscovered.com
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
"The Midnight Club" Cast And Creators Shared 15 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About The Show
The series broke the Guinness World Record for having the most scripted jump scares in a single episode of TV — Episode 1 has 21 jump scares.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man 3’ star ominously warns we’re getting ‘the warrior version’ of Kang the Conqueror
Compared to what Josh Brolin had to do as Thanos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s last big bad got off easy compared to what’s in store for Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Whereas the Mad Titan was a motion-captured villain who had one goal in mind, his successor as the franchise’s newest major threat has to pull off a multitude of different performances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
X-Men fan theory attempts to solve the franchise’s timeline issues with one line from ‘Logan’
Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series of films, and while the latter continued to tread water up until very recently, the franchise’s own faults compared to the now-gargantuan MCU had long foreshadowed its extinction. After all, who would want to follow a franchise whose last entry was The New Mutants?
wegotthiscovered.com
Shocking new details emerge on Bill Murray’s ‘inappropriate’ on-set behavior that cost him his movie and a $100,000 settlement
Back in April, it was reported that Bill Murray was the subject of an investigation on the set of his upcoming Searchlight Pictures film Being Mortal, directed by Aziz Ansari and starring himself, Ansari, and Seth Rogen. Production immediately halted on the film, based on the 2014 non-fiction book of the same name by Atul Gawande, which was about halfway completed at the time of the incident.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star hopes his character is hated by fans just as much as another MCU villain
Soon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be upon us. It features new characters, including, like most Marvel movies, a distinctive villain to play its central superhero off against. In the case of Black Panther’s long-awaited sequel, however, the man to step in Namor’s shoes has his work cut out for him if he wants to meet the bar raised by his predecessor.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ theory believes an X-Men favorite who failed to escape development hell could appear
Having already done the unthinkable once and convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 has already proven that it’s going to pull out every possible stop to try and deliver the best possible version of the Merc with a Mouth’s hotly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. In...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that tried and failed to be all things at once dishes out tough justice on Netflix
Biting off more than you can chew might have descended into cliche a long time ago, but there’s a reason why; it’s a phrase that applies to every single aspect of our existence. Extending to cinema, there’s been a large number of movies attempting to stuff a handful of genres into a single story to try and be all things to all people, but the reception to 2006’s Freedomland reiterates why the results are often lacking.
wegotthiscovered.com
An outlandishly unnecessary creature feature that cratered at the box office goes full throttle on Netflix
Sometimes, you hear a pitch for a movie that leaves you scratching your head and wondering who the hell could possibly be asking for such a thing to exist. In the case of 2016’s forgotten financial disaster Monster Trucks, the concept was literally co-created by a four year-old child, who also happened to be the son of Paramount’s president.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Armor Wars’ admirers are surprisingly against a Marvel fan favorite making a comic-accurate return
As soon as it was announced that Marvel Studios had pulled Armor Wars from the Disney Plus schedule to refit the project into a feature film, the wheels of speculation instantly began turning. After all, it would be a tall order to imagine Robert Downey Jr. returning for a TV...
wegotthiscovered.com
The jury remains out on whether an ambitious sci-fi flop was ahead of its time, or just plain dreadful
As technology continues to evolve at a rapid rate, countless sci-fi movies, TV shows, comic books, and novels that would have seemed far-fetched in the not-too-distant past have circled around to be prescient glances into something resembling a future we ended up living in. The Thirteenth Floor has evolved into one such film, but does it actually hold up?
Comments / 0