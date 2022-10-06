ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Mum's warning after son electrocuted at rail depot

The parents of an 11-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a rail depot have backed a film warning of the dangers of trespassing on the rail network. Harrison Ballantyne died in June 2017 after entering Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal in Northamptonshire to retrieve a football. The boy, from Crick,...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy