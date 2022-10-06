ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine Reclaims Even More Territory; 2 Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Alaskan Island

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

G-7 Leaders Promise to Back Ukraine Against Russian Aggression for ‘as Long as It Takes'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the cohort virtually at the top of the meeting. The G7 condemned Russia's escalatory steps, such as the partial mobilization President Vladimir Putin announced in September and the country's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric." "We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military, diplomatic and legal support and...
POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Leak Detected on Another Russian Pipeline Connecting to Europe, But Poland Says It Looks Accidental

Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident. Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

America's ‘Once Unthinkable' Chip Export Restrictions Will Hobble China's Semiconductor Ambitions

The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced sweeping rules aimed at cutting China off from obtaining or manufacturing key chips and components for supercomputers. Analysts said that this is likely to hobble China's domestic chip industry. Washington's export rules could touch other parts of the supply chain that use American technology,...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Women-led protests in Iran gather momentum - but will they be enough to bring about change?

As protests in Iran drag on into their fourth week over the violent death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman, there are two central questions. The first is whether these protests involving women and girls across Iran are different from upheavals in the past, or will simply end the same way with the regime stifling a popular uprising. The second question is what can, and should, the outside world do about extraordinarily brave demonstrations against an ageing and ruthless regime that has shown itself to be unwilling, and possibly unable, to allow greater freedoms? The symbolic issue for Iran’s protest...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy