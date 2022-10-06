ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine Reclaims Even More Territory; 2 Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Alaskan Island

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 6 days ago
Newsweek

Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
Person
Oleksii Reznikov
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive

Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
International Business Times

Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army

More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Daily Mail

Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat

The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Business Insider

Putin should be worried about Ukraine capturing one of Russia's new T-90M tanks

Ukraine has captured hundreds of Russian tanks, many of which it will use against Russian forces. Russia's new T-90M, one of which Ukrainian troops reportedly recovered, is likely to be examined. It could give Western militaries critical details about one of Russia's most advanced armored vehicles. Ukraine has captured a...
Europe
msn.com

Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land

Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
The Independent

Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv

The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
nationalinterest.org

If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War

If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
Kearney Hub

A shadowy key player emerges in Ukraine

BERLIN — As Russia suffers one devastating military setback after another in Ukraine, a key player in the conflict is stepping out of the shadows: the private army known as the Wagner Group. Despite the Kremlin’s longtime practice of publicly distancing itself from the paramilitary organization, Wagner mercenaries —...
