Ukraine Reclaims Even More Territory; 2 Russians Seek Asylum After Reaching Alaskan Island

'Warning To The West': Nuclear Military Train Seen Moving Through Russia As Vladimir Putin Ramps Up War In Ukraine
A freight train connected to Moscow’s nuclear arm’s division was spotted moving through Russia as Vladimir Putin continues to ramp up his ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The train – which was reportedly transporting specialist military equipment for Russia’s Ministry of Defense – was seen traveling...
Ukraine claims Russian military command has stopped sending new units into country – as it happened
Ukraine officials make claim Russian volunteers are refusing to serve in combat conditions after their counter-offensive
Saudis are aiming to broker peace deal between Russia and Ukraine after Crown Prince secured release of British hostages
After securing the release of five British hostages, Saudi Arabia's controversial Crown Prince is setting his sights on a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. Mohammed bin Salman spent months talking to officials from the warring countries, including Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, the Daily Mail has learned. Last night,...
Vladimir Putin's Reign Is Now 'Closer to the End,' Russian Official Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin's reign is now "closer to the end," a Russian official who now faces conscription under the leader's partial mobilization decree has said. Dmitry Baltrukov, 43, is one of many municipal deputies for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg who appealed to the country's parliament last month to remove Putin from power on the charge of high treason over the Ukraine war.
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv
Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with...
Ukraine dares to dream it has reached the turning point: Russian troops surrender en masse as they realise 'hopelessness of their situation' amid Kyiv's lightning counter-offensive
Russian troops have surrendered en masse in the face of a rapid Ukrainian counter-attack that is continuing to gain ground today, leading some to hope that a turning point in the war has finally been reached. Kyiv's military intelligence said large numbers of Moscow's soldiers had laid down their weapons...
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Over 2,000 Russian Soldiers Have Requested To Surrender To Ukraine Army
More than 2,000 Russian soldiers have contacted the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to request an opportunity to surrender amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive operations, according to an intelligence official. Speaking on the Freedom TV Channel, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine,...
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
Thousands of Russian soldiers ‘surrounded by Ukraine troops’ in key Donetsk town
Thousands of Russian soldiers have been encircled by Ukrainian forces in a key occupied town in the Donetsk region, Kyiv has said. Lyman was captured by Russia in May but has come under pressure in recent days as Ukraine's troops seek to build on gains made during ongoing counter-offensives in the north and northeast of the country.
Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat
The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Putin should be worried about Ukraine capturing one of Russia's new T-90M tanks
Ukraine has captured hundreds of Russian tanks, many of which it will use against Russian forces. Russia's new T-90M, one of which Ukrainian troops reportedly recovered, is likely to be examined. It could give Western militaries critical details about one of Russia's most advanced armored vehicles. Ukraine has captured a...
Putin's Great Black Sea Fleet Is 'Total Waste': Retired U.S. General
Russian President Vladimir Putin's Black Sea Fleet has been a "total waste" as his forces struggle on land and in the water amid the war in Ukraine, according to a retired U.S. general. Speaking in a video released Monday as part of a Renew Democracy Initiative series with New Debate,...
Turkey issues direct warning to Russia as Erdogan orders Putin to return 'occupied' land
Turkey has issued a huge warning to Russia after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered Vladimir Putin to return all "occupied" land - including Crimea. Olga Lautman, an analyst and researcher with a focus on the Kremlin who is also a Senior Fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, took to Twitter to share the explosive news. She wrote: "Turkey's President Erdoan said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must return all land that Russia has occupied, including Crimea."
Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week
A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
Russian missile strike hits German consulate in Kyiv
The building that houses a German consulate in Kyiv was hit during Russian missile strikes, Berlin’s foreign ministry said on Monday.A ministry spokesman added that the building has not been in use since war broke out.“No work has gone on in the building for months,” a foreign ministry spokesperson told a briefing, adding that the German government was in contact with officials in Kyiv to assess the extent of the damage to the site.Regardles, the fact that a foreign government’s consulate building has been struck in an attack is notable.Germany condemned the Russian strikes carried out in the capital...
Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)
A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
If Putin Nukes Ukraine, Russia Could Win the War
If Ukraine and the West continue to escalate, Putin will respond by doing what he has repeatedly warned he would do: employ nuclear weapons. Having failed in his initial effort to achieve a coup de main against Ukraine and his subsequent campaign to occupy territory in the east and south of that country, Russian president Vladimir Putin has figured out a way of winning by appearing to lose. His recent moves, announcing a partial mobilization and undertaking referenda in the occupied territories on their joining Russia, are precursors to the use of nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
A shadowy key player emerges in Ukraine
BERLIN — As Russia suffers one devastating military setback after another in Ukraine, a key player in the conflict is stepping out of the shadows: the private army known as the Wagner Group. Despite the Kremlin’s longtime practice of publicly distancing itself from the paramilitary organization, Wagner mercenaries —...
Russian Soldiers 'Running And Panicking' To Exit Liberated Ukraine Cities; Bodies Scattered Everywhere
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
