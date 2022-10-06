The postseason Dodgers are no strangers to quirky bullpen management -- just ask Clayton Kershaw -- but they've generally entered October with a reliable closer. Kenley Jansen was the staple of the Dodgers' bullpen for years, and he was generally the guy Dave Roberts could turn the ball over to in the ninth inning. Since Jansen has moved on to the Braves, the Dodgers have found the closing role to be a bit of a void. They acquired Craig Kimbrel for A.J. Pollock before the season, hoping he would recapture prime form, but Kimbrel didn't notch a one-run save until August, blew five saves in the regular season, and did not make the roster for the Division Series against the Padres.

