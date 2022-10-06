Read full article on original website
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Raiders vs. Chiefs in Week 5
Two AFC West rivals clash as the Raiders travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Week 5 edition of "Monday Night Football." Arrowhead Stadium will be rocking as Kansas City looks to move to 4-1 on the season, while the Raiders will try to avoid dropping to 1-4.
Sporting News
MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALDS, NLDS
The second Wild Card Series round in MLB history has wrapped up, and now just eight teams remain in the 2022 postseason. The vaunted AL East, which sent three teams to the playoffs, saw both the Rays and Blue Jays eliminated by the Guardians and Mariners, respectively. Two of the biggest playoff underdogs will continue their postseason run.
MLB・
Sporting News
Raiders vs. Chiefs live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game online without cable
Another divisional rivalry takes center stage on "Monday Night Football" In Week 5. After the NFC West had the spotlight in Week 4, AFC West foes are going head-to-head this week as the 1-3 Raiders travel to Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium to face the 3-1 Chiefs. This is the third...
Sporting News
What time is Bruins vs. Capitals tonight? TV channel, streams for first game of TNT NHL doubleheader
TNT is back covering the NHL this season and up first for the network is a doubleheader on Wednesday night, with the Bruins taking on the Capitals first. Boston and Washington were the two wild card teams in the Eastern Conference last season, finishing fourth in their respective divisions. However, both suffered first-round exits, as the Bruins fell to the Hurricanes in seven games and the Capitals dropped the opening series to the Panthers in six.
Sporting News
Who is Steve Wilks? What to know about interim Panthers coach replacing fired Matt Rhule
The Panthers on Monday made the long-awaited decision to fire third-year coach Matt Rhule. His Carolina team dropped to 1-4 this season with a 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, dropping his career NFL record to 11-27. In announcing Rhule's firing, the Panthers also named their interim coach for...
Sporting News
Ron Rivera says 'quarterback' is reason Commanders are lagging in NFC East before pledging support to Carson Wentz
Commanders coach Ron Rivera was hopeful that Washington would be able to make some progress in his third season as the franchise's head coach. Instead, he now finds his team lagging behind in the resurgent NFC East. Rivera was asked about why the Commanders (1-4) were lagging behind the Eagles...
Sporting News
Why did the Raiders hire Josh McDaniels? Las Vegas took a chance on ex-Patriots OC after Rich Bisaccia's playoff run
The Raiders have had an interesting revolving door at head coach the past few years. They started 2021 with Jon Gruden entering his fourth year, but Gruden of course resigned midseason when he became embroiled in an email scandal in which he used homophobic slurs amid other heinous verbiage. From...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Sporting News
Davante Adams shoves cameraman while leaving field after Raiders 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chiefs
Monday night’s showdown between the Chiefs and Raiders was filled with frustration. It was largely centered around Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones’ controversial roughing the passer call on Derek Carr that had Chiefs fans relentlessly booing officials and football pundits lambasting referees for throwing the flag. But after...
Sporting News
Why Kyler Murray spiked the ball on third down ahead of missed FG kick in Cardinals' loss to Eagles
When Kyler Murray carved through the Eagles' defense on a second-and-10 play with just over 30 seconds remaining in the game, it looked as if the Cardinals quarterback had run a first down. With his team trailing by three points and out of timeouts, Murray got the offense up to...
Sporting News
Why Bob Costas is calling Yankees vs. Guardians 2022 ALDS series
What an unfortunate thing to happen on "Dozen-Egg Night." Viewers tuning into the ALDS on Tuesday night will hear a familiar, velvety voice coming over the airwaves — that's because Bob Costas returns to the postseason baseball scene, decades after hanging up his microphone on the equally high-stakes BASEketball scene.
MLB・
Sporting News
Who is the Dodgers' closer? Los Angeles goes closer by committee with Craig Kimbrel's struggles
The postseason Dodgers are no strangers to quirky bullpen management -- just ask Clayton Kershaw -- but they've generally entered October with a reliable closer. Kenley Jansen was the staple of the Dodgers' bullpen for years, and he was generally the guy Dave Roberts could turn the ball over to in the ninth inning. Since Jansen has moved on to the Braves, the Dodgers have found the closing role to be a bit of a void. They acquired Craig Kimbrel for A.J. Pollock before the season, hoping he would recapture prime form, but Kimbrel didn't notch a one-run save until August, blew five saves in the regular season, and did not make the roster for the Division Series against the Padres.
Sporting News
Umps massage Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove's ears after Mets call for illegal substance check
MLB umpires take the responsibility of checking for sticky stuff very seriously. They check belts, hats, jerseys, gloves and more. The Mets asked for them to look elsewhere as part of a bizarre investigation Sunday night in the deciding Game 3 of their Wild Card Series vs. the Padres. Before...
Sporting News
Where is Aroldis Chapman? Why Yankees' former closer isn't on roster for ALDS against Guardians
Aroldis Chapman has been a mainstay of the Yankees bullpen since 2017, when New York signed the flamethrower back after trading him to the Cubs to be a part of their World Series run in 2016. One of the players who helped usher in the era of the 100-mph reliever, Chapman posted 30-save seasons in 2018, 2019, and 2021, posting 11 blown saves in those three years combined.
Sporting News
5 reasons Yankees fans should fear a Guardians upset in 2022 ALDS
Heading into the ALDS, the New York Yankees are heavy favorites against the Guardians. Caesars Sportsbook is giving the second-seeded Yankees -195 odds to beat the third-seeded Guardians, who are coming off a Wild Card Round sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays. The season series bears that out, with the...
Sporting News
Raiders vs. Chiefs final score, results: Mahomes, Kelce lead Kansas City to wild comeback win vs. Las Vegas
The Chiefs and Raiders battled it out in a wild, thrilling and controversial game on "Monday Night Football." When the dust settled, it was the Chiefs who ended up victorious by the slimmest of margins. The Raiders came flying out of the gates, surging to a 17-0 lead in the...
Sporting News
Taysom Hill by the numbers: How Saints QB reignited offense, made NFL history in win over Seahawks
When Sean Payton abruptly retired after last season, it seemed like Taysom Hill's time in the NFL as a quarterback was over. Payton was enamored with Hill as a gadget player, and when Jameis Winston was named the starter with Andy Dalton as a backup fairly early in training camp, it appeared newly minted head coach Dennis Allen was taking a traditional approach at QB this year.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Commanders-Bears Showdown tournaments
Week 6 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday Night Football with a prime-time NFC matchup between the Commanders and Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. The oddsmakers can't decide who is the favorite in this matchup, which is indicative of where both teams stand through five weeks. There aren't many DFS stars on either team, which means we have to really hunt for sleepers and potential breakouts when putting together our DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Sporting News
Why did the Panthers fire Matt Rhule? Poor record, offensive performance leads Carolina to part ways with third-year coach
Matt Rhule entered the NFL as one of the most coveted coaching prospects available. He didn't even make it two-and-a-half years with the team that hired him. The Panthers announced on Monday that they had fired Rhule after just 38 games with the team. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who worked with Rhule at Temple and Baylor, was also let go.
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Giants odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 6
Fresh off of a prime-time win over the Bengals, the Ravens will head to East Rutherford, NJ to play the surging Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Giants, who are listed as underdogs, are trying to win their third consecutive game and keep pace in the NFC East.
