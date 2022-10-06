ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sporting News

MLB playoff schedule 2022: Updated bracket, dates, times, TV channels for ALDS, NLDS

The second Wild Card Series round in MLB history has wrapped up, and now just eight teams remain in the 2022 postseason. The vaunted AL East, which sent three teams to the playoffs, saw both the Rays and Blue Jays eliminated by the Guardians and Mariners, respectively. Two of the biggest playoff underdogs will continue their postseason run.
MLB
Sporting News

What time is Bruins vs. Capitals tonight? TV channel, streams for first game of TNT NHL doubleheader

TNT is back covering the NHL this season and up first for the network is a doubleheader on Wednesday night, with the Bruins taking on the Capitals first. Boston and Washington were the two wild card teams in the Eastern Conference last season, finishing fourth in their respective divisions. However, both suffered first-round exits, as the Bruins fell to the Hurricanes in seven games and the Capitals dropped the opening series to the Panthers in six.
BOSTON, MA
Sporting News

Why Bob Costas is calling Yankees vs. Guardians 2022 ALDS series

What an unfortunate thing to happen on "Dozen-Egg Night." Viewers tuning into the ALDS on Tuesday night will hear a familiar, velvety voice coming over the airwaves — that's because Bob Costas returns to the postseason baseball scene, decades after hanging up his microphone on the equally high-stakes BASEketball scene.
MLB
Sporting News

Who is the Dodgers' closer? Los Angeles goes closer by committee with Craig Kimbrel's struggles

The postseason Dodgers are no strangers to quirky bullpen management -- just ask Clayton Kershaw -- but they've generally entered October with a reliable closer. Kenley Jansen was the staple of the Dodgers' bullpen for years, and he was generally the guy Dave Roberts could turn the ball over to in the ninth inning. Since Jansen has moved on to the Braves, the Dodgers have found the closing role to be a bit of a void. They acquired Craig Kimbrel for A.J. Pollock before the season, hoping he would recapture prime form, but Kimbrel didn't notch a one-run save until August, blew five saves in the regular season, and did not make the roster for the Division Series against the Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Where is Aroldis Chapman? Why Yankees' former closer isn't on roster for ALDS against Guardians

Aroldis Chapman has been a mainstay of the Yankees bullpen since 2017, when New York signed the flamethrower back after trading him to the Cubs to be a part of their World Series run in 2016. One of the players who helped usher in the era of the 100-mph reliever, Chapman posted 30-save seasons in 2018, 2019, and 2021, posting 11 blown saves in those three years combined.
BRONX, NY
Sporting News

5 reasons Yankees fans should fear a Guardians upset in 2022 ALDS

Heading into the ALDS, the New York Yankees are heavy favorites against the Guardians. Caesars Sportsbook is giving the second-seeded Yankees -195 odds to beat the third-seeded Guardians, who are coming off a Wild Card Round sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays. The season series bears that out, with the...
BRONX, NY
Sporting News

Taysom Hill by the numbers: How Saints QB reignited offense, made NFL history in win over Seahawks

When Sean Payton abruptly retired after last season, it seemed like Taysom Hill's time in the NFL as a quarterback was over. Payton was enamored with Hill as a gadget player, and when Jameis Winston was named the starter with Andy Dalton as a backup fairly early in training camp, it appeared newly minted head coach Dennis Allen was taking a traditional approach at QB this year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 6 Commanders-Bears Showdown tournaments

Week 6 of the NFL season gets underway on Thursday Night Football with a prime-time NFC matchup between the Commanders and Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET. The oddsmakers can't decide who is the favorite in this matchup, which is indicative of where both teams stand through five weeks. There aren't many DFS stars on either team, which means we have to really hunt for sleepers and potential breakouts when putting together our DraftKings Showdown lineup.
NFL
Sporting News

Why did the Panthers fire Matt Rhule? Poor record, offensive performance leads Carolina to part ways with third-year coach

Matt Rhule entered the NFL as one of the most coveted coaching prospects available. He didn't even make it two-and-a-half years with the team that hired him. The Panthers announced on Monday that they had fired Rhule after just 38 games with the team. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who worked with Rhule at Temple and Baylor, was also let go.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sporting News

Ravens vs. Giants odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 6

Fresh off of a prime-time win over the Bengals, the Ravens will head to East Rutherford, NJ to play the surging Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Giants, who are listed as underdogs, are trying to win their third consecutive game and keep pace in the NFC East.
BALTIMORE, MD

