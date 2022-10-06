Read full article on original website
New York State Has Started Limiting Cars Speed
In New York State, they have started putting a feature in a car that would LIMIT how fast you can go. It would literally stop the car from going faster to avoid going over the speed limit. How would this even happen?. The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints...
New York is sending out $475 million in tax relief checks this week
About 1.8 million New York families will receive checks worth an average of $270.
New York State Residents Urged To Get Plow Contracts Ready
We all know what is coming when the fall arrives. The cooler air and the shorter days are here and for those of us who live near one of the Great Lakes, we know that snow could pile up any day now. Are you ready? Do you have your shovel...
Does New York State Ban Certain Dangerous And Vicious Dogs?
Does New York State have a ban on certain dogs that are considered vicious and possibly deadly? Recently, there have been deadly and devastating dog attacks around the United States. In California, an 80-year-old woman was attacked and killed by two Dogos Argentinos. In Rocky Mount, North Carolina, an 82-year-old man, and his 78-year-old wife were attacked and a police officer was bitten by a pit bull. Another North Carolina woman was recently left hospitalized for her injuries after she was attacked by two pit bulls. In that incident, the dogs wouldn't stop attacking, so the police shot them both. The list of dog attacks, especially involving pit bulls goes on and on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Airports In New York State Hacked By Russians?
The busy holiday travel season is almost here and many are making plans to meet with family and friends and are booking their flights now. There are some that are saying you will save a bunch of money if you make reservations to fly on Thanksgiving. It's a gamble. Especially when you consider the weather as a factor this time of year.
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it. Plenty of controversy accompanies the move, known as a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Critics say the data the government uses to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending, and thus the inflation they’re actually feeling. The increase is also one-size-fits-all, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they may have. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
Finally! Where You Can Buy Dan-O’s Seasoning In Western New York
At last - you’ll be able to get your hands on this Internet favorite in Western New York. When the pandemic hit a few years ago, and most people were stuck in their homes, many of them turned to cooking as a way to alleviate their boredom, learn something new, and ease the pain of not being able to dine out while saving a few bucks.
