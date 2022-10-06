Read full article on original website
Tehama County to get $320,000 to help improvements to Woodson Bridge
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County will receive $320,000 to study if the Woodson Bridge over the Sacramento River can be restored or if a new bridge needs to be built. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the grant on Wednesday. The grants are under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Tehama County on Monday. CAL FIRE said the Sunriver Fire burned 1/2 acre near Sunriver Drive and Highway 36E. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Several Chico State students helping build Torres Shelter expansion
CHICO, Calif. - Over the past couple of weeks, volunteers and construction management students at Chico State have been helping expand storage and shelter space at the Torres Shelter. Luis Ojeda is the president of the Associated General Contractors Club at Chico State. He and his peers are powering this...
136-acre prescribed burn happening in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE TGU says it is helping the Bureau of Land Management with a prescribed burn in the Bend District Wednesday morning. Crews have started the project that will burn 136 acres north on Red Bluff. The burn began at 9 a.m. and is estimated to...
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
Chico State President Hutchinson announces plans to retire
CHICO, Calif. - Chico State President Gayle Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that she plans to retire at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. “While my passion for Chico State has never been greater and my love for my family remains unfettered, the time has come for me to focus on my overall well-being and to spend active, quality time with my incredible wife and life partner, Linda Allen,” Hutchinson said in a news release.
CAL FIRE responding to residential attic fire near Hurleton
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to an attic fire off Grand Oak Drive near the community of Hurleton. Units were able to knock down the attic fire, said CAL FIRE officials and crews will be at the scene salvaging and overhauling the scene. Officials say no...
Nichole Nava running for Chico City Council District 4
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Tuesday, Nichole Nava spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico City Council. To get more information about Nava, watch the...
Addison Winslow running for Chico City Council District 4
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Tuesday, Addison Winslow spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Chico City Council. To get more information about Winslow, watch the...
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
Mary Bellefeuille running for Paradise Parks and Recreation District Board of Directors
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Tuesday, Mary Bellefeuille spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Paradise Parks and Recreation District Board of Directors. To get more...
Emergency crews responding to two vehicle crash on the Skyway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on eastbound Skyway. According to CAL FIRE, a small fire broke out on the side of the road at the time of the crash. The was extinguished by a group of passing drivers at the scene before officials arrived.
Al McGreehan running for Paradise Parks and Recreation District Board of Directors
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Monday, Al McGreehan spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Paradise Parks and Recreation District Board of Directors. To get more...
Deadline set to move houseboats temporarily stored at Lake Oroville parking lots
OROVILLE, Calif. - All vessels that are temporarily stored in the parking lots at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area public parking areas must be removed before March 1. The Oroville Lake Marinas LLC says the parking was never meant to be a permanent solution following a record low in water levels.
Community gathers to clean the Oroville “O” over the weekend
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than a dozen people made the climb up Table Mountain to clean up the large "O" in Oroville on Saturday. Gonzalo Peewee Curiel organized the group that included Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Mayor Chuck Reynolds. The team removed vegetation around and inside the “O” and also...
Power restored to PG&E customers in the Shingletown area
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. 5:23 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas & Electric has restored power to all customers who were impacted by the outage in Shingletown Monday morning. PG&E reports that the cause of the outage is currently unknown, but the circuit impacted by the outage is part of PG&E's Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings (EPSS).
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
Natalie Sheard running for Oroville City Council District F
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Monday, Natalie Sheard spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Oroville City Council District F. To get more information about Sheard,...
Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
Veterans and their families can get free dental care Thursday
CHICO, Calif. - Veterans and their families can get free dental care services on Thursday. Kremer Dental Care is providing any service that can be completed in a day to people who have served our country. The office will be closed to other patients so they can focus solely on...
