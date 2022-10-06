Read full article on original website
Cannabis Stocks Once Again Back on Investors’ Radar; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Names to Watch
President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon all those doing time for simple marijuana possession sent shockwaves through the beleaguered cannabis industry last week. Stocks across the sector soared on the news, which came as timely relief for a segment beaten to a pulp after hope of any federal legislative progress had mostly evaporated since the Biden administration came in to power at the start of last year. Investors had hoped that Biden’s win along with the Dems taking control of both the House and Senate, would see change take place, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Pound plunges again as Andrew Bailey warns gilts bailout will end on Friday
The Bank’s governor warned pension funds they have just three days left. The Pound slumped again after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey suggested that the bailout of the gilts market will end on Friday – before reports emerged that it might continue. In Washington, Andrew Bailey warned...
Bed Bath and Beyond Bondholders Exploring a Debt Swap Deal
On Wednesday, Bloomberg Law reported that bondholders of Bed Bath & Beyond’s (NASDAQ: BBBY) 2024 unsecured notes are looking to strike a deal with the retailer. This deal aims to look at a second-lien claim on most or all company assets in return for longer-dated securities. According to the...
British stock market today, October 12 – what you need to know
Markets were jittery over the Bank of England’s repeated interventions. London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.06% and the FTSE 250 was down 1.29% amid continued fears over Britain’s gilt market and the Bank of England’s repeated interventions. The Bank indicated on Tuesday it would buy further...
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
Two British stocks with huge potential that are currently trading low
Here are two stocks that have more than 100% upside potential in their share prices, backed by analysts with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings. As we move into the final quarter of the year, market volatility continues, and investors are selling stocks that actually have good fundamentals and could grow over the long term – this creates an attractive opportunity to buy these stocks at much lower prices.
DS Smith stock gains momentum as the company expects further profit
DS Smith (GB:SMDS) today increased its annual profit guidance to be higher than previously announced expectations – with “very strong” revenue growth and “effective cost mitigation” helping it drive more profits. The company now expects its six months adjusted operating profits to be £400 million....
Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock: Why Does Wall Street Rate This Fintech Play a “Strong Buy”?
Paypal stock continues to be under pressure due to macro challenges. However, Wall Street remains bullish on this fintech giant based on its massive user base and the rising adoption of digital payments. Leading fintech stock Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), like several other growth stocks, has declined significantly this year due to...
Worried about Jamie Dimon’s Recession Warning? Here are 2 Stocks to Shield Your Portfolio
JPM CEO Jamie Dimon warns of a recession. These companies make and sell basic necessities and enjoy steady demand. In an interview with CNBC, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon warned of an upcoming recession. According to Dimon, high inflation, rising interest rates, and the European crisis might cause the U.S. market to enter a recession within the next six to nine months. Whether we enter a recession or not, investors can shield their portfolio against the downside risk with defensive stocks like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).
2 Discounted Tech Stocks to Help You Dig Out of the Market Rout
Although the technology sector suffered disproportionately during this year’s market rout, the long-term fundamentals for the segment will likely remain intact. Therefore, daring contrarians should consider adding two tech stocks to their watch lists: ASML and AMD. At first glance, the narrative for tech stocks to buy appears discouraging,...
Why J.P. Morgan Believes These 3 Stocks Are Attractive in the Current Market
Tired of hearing about inflation? Well, tough luck. That is once again this week’s hot topic. On the agenda, the wholesale and consumer inflation reports – out Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Considering the market’s latest pullback, Wall Street is evidently on edge following a good-is-bad jobs report, with little expectation the Fed will be relaxing its monetary policy anytime soon.
Seabury Solutions applies AI to Scheduling, Data Wrangling and Revenue Potential Forecasting
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Seabury Solutions, a market leader in providing Information Technology solutions for the aviation industry, announced today the integration of AI solutions through strategic partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005625/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Here’s Why Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Spiked Last Week
Credit Suisse stock recovered some of its losses following initiatives to restructure its business and reduce debt. Shares of the leading financial services company Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5), which came under pressure over its liquidity and financial health concerns, recovered some of its lost ground last week. The rebound in CS stock followed the news that investors are showing interest in its securitized products business, which is up for sale. Moreover, the Swiss bank’s surprise move to buy back $3 billion worth of debt further supported the recovery.
Nutex Stock (NASDAQ:NUTX) Soars on Growth Strategy Update
Shares of healthcare services provider Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) are soaring in the pre-market session today after the company provided a key corporate update reiterating plans to open 20 new facilities by the end of 2024. Further, the company has set up two new independent practice associations in Houston and South...
As Macro Headwinds Gain, SRE and KR Stocks Could Weather the Storm
Once a doom-and-gloom talking point among the fearmongers, the risk of stagflation is unfortunately gaining credibility. To combat potential low economic activity and high prices, investors should look to the relevant tickers SRE and KR as safe stocks to buy. Although 2022 started on a hopeful note, given the intense...
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Cut Volume Forecasts amid Lower Holiday Shipments
FedEx Ground has reportedly cautioned shippers of lower shipment volume over the holidays this year. This implies lower e-commerce volumes amid a tough macro backdrop. One of the world’s largest logistics firms, FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX), is working on cutting its shipment volume forecasts for this fiscal year amid expectations of lower-than-usual holiday shipping. The new volume guidance will be out on or about October 21.
Recession proof your portfolio: 3 ASX consumer staples stocks analysts like
With central banks’ continuing interest rate hikes, many investors fear a recession. TipRanks insights show analysts believe consumer staples stocks like Costa, Metcash, and Ridley are well placed to weather market volatility. As central banks across the globe scramble to tame inflation, investors fear a looming recession. Consumer staples...
ASX fossil fuel stocks burn bright, but how long can they produce heat?
Investors have flocked to ASX fossil fuel stocks, with Karoon and Whitehaven emerging as two of the biggest gainers. However, the long-term future of fossil fuel businesses is set to come under pressure amid the shift to renewable energy. The S&P/ASX 200 Energy [XEJ] index soared more than 10% over...
Why are Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) shares falling today?
Mineral Resources’ shares fell after the company moved to clarify that it was not about to begin the construction of a lithium processing plant at its Wodgina mine. Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) shares were down as much as 4.3% in the morning before regaining some ground by midday. The stock fell after the company dismissed media speculation that it had already locked in a decision to build a lithium processing plant at its Wodgina mine.
Why are Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) shares falling today?
Johns Lyng shares plunged after the company announced its CEO has cut his stake in the company. However, the executive remains heavily invested and analysts remain bullish on the stock, according to TipRanks. Johns Lyng Group (ASX:JLG) shares fell more than 10% to about AU$5.95 just before midday. The stock...
