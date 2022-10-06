ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Indiana Pacers to pick up third year rookie option on contract of Chris Duarte

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Indiana Pacers are picking up the team option on the third year of rookie Chris Duarte's contract. This move is a no-brainer for the blue and gold. Duarte is currently a starter for the team and averaged 13.1 points and 4.1 assists per game as a rookie. He projects to grow into a key piece during the Pacers ongoing rebuild.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Marvin Bagley III suffers frightening injury

Less than one minute into the Detroit Pistons' 115-99 preseason home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, former Duke basketball star and current Pistons starting center Marvin Bagley III suffered an injury. His teammates had to help him hobble off the court and into the locker room.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder look to take step forward

This could be the year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reaches All-Star status. The smooth Oklahoma City Thunder guard averaged more than 30 points per game after the All-Star break last season, then missed the final month of the season with a sore right ankle. He recovered and dominated for Canada's national team this summer.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters to Buy Major League Pickleball Team

Two legendary athletes, football star Tom Brady and four-time tennis Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters, are joining the growing number of high-profile investors in Major League Pickleball. Pickleball, a sport that combines aspects of tennis, badminton and ping-pong on outdoor badminton-sized courts, has been called the fastest-growing sport in the...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Phoenix, AZ
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: How Talen Horton-Tucker Can Develop In Utah

21-year-old ex-Lakers swingman Talen Horton-Tucker finds himself changing zip codes this offseason, as the centerpiece of the trade that sent veteran point guard Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles. In 2022-23, Horton-Tucker will suit up for the Utah Jazz. He should get plenty of time to play through mistakes on a rebuilding Utah club.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy