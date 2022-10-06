Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Indiana Pacers to pick up third year rookie option on contract of Chris Duarte
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Indiana Pacers are picking up the team option on the third year of rookie Chris Duarte's contract. This move is a no-brainer for the blue and gold. Duarte is currently a starter for the team and averaged 13.1 points and 4.1 assists per game as a rookie. He projects to grow into a key piece during the Pacers ongoing rebuild.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Marvin Bagley III suffers frightening injury
Less than one minute into the Detroit Pistons' 115-99 preseason home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, former Duke basketball star and current Pistons starting center Marvin Bagley III suffered an injury. His teammates had to help him hobble off the court and into the locker room.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder look to take step forward
This could be the year Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reaches All-Star status. The smooth Oklahoma City Thunder guard averaged more than 30 points per game after the All-Star break last season, then missed the final month of the season with a sore right ankle. He recovered and dominated for Canada's national team this summer.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters to Buy Major League Pickleball Team
Two legendary athletes, football star Tom Brady and four-time tennis Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters, are joining the growing number of high-profile investors in Major League Pickleball. Pickleball, a sport that combines aspects of tennis, badminton and ping-pong on outdoor badminton-sized courts, has been called the fastest-growing sport in the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: How Talen Horton-Tucker Can Develop In Utah
21-year-old ex-Lakers swingman Talen Horton-Tucker finds himself changing zip codes this offseason, as the centerpiece of the trade that sent veteran point guard Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles. In 2022-23, Horton-Tucker will suit up for the Utah Jazz. He should get plenty of time to play through mistakes on a rebuilding Utah club.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raptors Provide Injury Updates on Chris Boucher, Otto Porter Jr. & Malachi Flynn
The Toronto Raptors have taken it slow with a couple of hamstring injuries so far this preseason but the team is hopeful they'll have a few guys back when the regular season tips off later this month. View the original article to see embedded media. Both Otto Porter Jr. and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Falcons’ Deion Jones Trade Details Revealed; What Did Atlanta Get in Return?
The Atlanta Falcons are in the first day of the post-Deion Jones era. On Sunday night, the Falcons traded their longtime linebacker to the Cleveland Browns and a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick. With five other inside linebackers on the roster, the end of Jones'...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
