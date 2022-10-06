Read full article on original website
Panthers lose at St. Albert
The more the Panthers played Thursday at St. Albert, the more they were able to figure them out. But time was not on the Panthers side in a 3-0 loss. Scores were 14-25, 19-25, 20-25. “We started out slow although we got the first point of the night,” said Creston...
Panthers easy over Saydel; Harlan visits Friday
Creston’s Cade Wurster (40) chases down Saydel quarterback AJ Ollin as Jagger Luther (78) follows. (John Van Nostrand/Creston, IA) ay at Saydel set the tone for the first three quarters. Creston scored often, and sometimes easy, on the way to a 69-0 win over the Eagles. The Panthers started...
Daniel R. David
Daniel David, 68, of Orient, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Greater Regional Health Center in Creston. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at 1:30 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home in Creston. Pastor Mary O’Riley will officiate. The service will be livestreamed. Casual wear is acceptable. Open visitation will be held 2-7 p.m. with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.12. Burial will be at the Greenfield Cemetery.
Jane Hilsenbeck of Perry
Services are pending for Jane Hilsenbeck, 68, of Perry at the Murdock Funeral Home. Jane passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa.
Bus Boys bring folkish fun to Perry Fine Arts Sunday
Making their first Perry appearance since the pre-pandemic days of 2018, the Bus Boys performed two energetic sets of acoustic folk music to a receptive audience of about 40 Sunday afternoon in the Perry Fire Arts concert series. The musical trio hails from Winona, Minnesota, and all three men are...
Adel Police Department seeks missing man
ADEL, Iowa — The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe, 30, was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Adel, police said. Wolfe is believed to be wearing combat boots, blue jeans or camp shorts, a t-shirt...
Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter initiates new members
Saturday, Oct. 1 brought three new faces to the membership of the Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Initiated into the professional educators sorority were Myrna Griffith, director of the Woodward Public Library, and Mari Butler-Abry, Perry Community School District librarian. In addition, retired Area Education Agency consultant Paula Thomson was reinstated as a former member of Tau chapter.
Cloud Contents aims to occupy new shell in Perry Industrial Park
Cloud Contents, a Minnesota-based property-restoration company, is seeking approval for a site plan in order to operate out of the newly built shell building in the Perry Industrial Park. Cloud Contents bills itself as “the only full service personal property restoration company in the state” of Minnesota, according to the...
Local pharmacies can give out naloxone to Iowans for free
ADEL, Iowa — With drug overdose prevention tools becoming more prevalent in metro schools, a local pharmacy wants to remind Iowans that you can get naloxone for free and without a prescription. Sumpter Pharmacy in Adel has made it a priority to distribute naloxone, often referred to by its...
