Every year, the City of Webster City must maintain water softening equipment at the Water Treatment Plant. This routine maintenance is important because for the rest of the year, the clarifier is filled with just under 500,000 gallons of water. This is our opportunity to clean and inspect all the equipment that is normally under water. This is a vital process to ensure the treatment equipment is in good working order. This is an important step in a team effort to make the water better in town for everyone.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO