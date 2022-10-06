The Natchitoches Central Chiefs Volleyball team traveled to Ruston High School to compete in a district match Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Ruston Bearcats have long been a rival of the Chiefs; the student section was packed with Ruston fans anticipating an exciting game. The Chiefs prepared for this game weeks in advance, watching film, taking notes and perfecting their play. Ruston is the most challenging opponent in the Lady Chief’s district this season, so neither team was willing to give up the District Champion title without a fight.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO