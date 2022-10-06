ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

Comments / 0

kalb.com

RADE Agents recover 10 pounds of Fentanyl; 3 Alexandria suspects arrested

We sat down with APD Police Chief Ronney Howard for clarification of why information about recent shootings is not being released. Meet this week's Golden Shield winner: Senior Corporal Mark Stroud of the Alexandria Police Department. Former LCU soccer coach under investigation amid a series of allegations. Updated: 4 hours...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Many Police Recover Stolen Goods

Many, La - Many Police Chief Cheryl Wooley announced the recovery of approximately $5000 with of stolen property. On October 6, 2022, Officers made a traffic stop which led to the recovery of items stolen locally and around the state from such businesses as Academy Sports, Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot and other businesses and businesses in Marshall and Longview Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man arrested of drug sales

A man wanted for alleged narcotics sales was found with more drugs when he was arrested early Wednesday morning. Lincoln Parish Deputy J. McHenry spotted Richard Russell “Rus” Hogan at a convenience store just after midnight Wednesday morning. McHenry knew Hogan was wanted on arrest warrants arising from an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team.
RUSTON, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Natchitoches, LA
Crime & Safety
Natchitoches Times

Parish inmate dies following apparent suicide attempt

A parish inmate in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center (NPDC) has died from injuries sustained when he apparently hung himself in his cell over the weekend according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright. On Saturday, Oct. 8 at approximately 1 p.m., deputies, including investigators from the NPDC, NPSO Criminal Investigations...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Natchitoches Police Department Investigating Thursday Shooting

Natchitoches, La - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Northern Street late Thursday night. On Oct. 6 around 11:21 p.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Northern Street in reference to gunshots in the area. While officers were on Northern Street they were notified that two juveniles were at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds. The two juveniles were treated and were released from the hospital.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrest Made in Sunday Alexandria Shooting

Alexandria, La - The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria Man in connection with gunshots fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker, 22, of Alexandria was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville authorities warn businesses of counterfeit bills

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is warning local businesses that it has received several recent reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the community. Businesses are being advised to examine any cash payments for authenticity and to report any use of counterfeit funds to law enforcement. Authorities...
LEESVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Violent Crime in Alexandria is Not Being Released to the Public

Alexandria, La - Details regarding several recent shootings within the City of Alexandria have not been shared with the public, leaving residents in the dark when it comes to crime. Multiple shootings have taken place in Alexandria in the past weeks, and most of them have not been made public...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO: Search for missing teen ends with 1 in custody, 2 on the run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two young males in Keithville another is in custody after a missing person search ends in a brief chase. CPSO deputies searched the Grawood Subdivision Saturday afternoon in search of two fugitives described as young Black...
KEITHVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested on domestic abuse charges

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges following a report of a disturbance in the 4000 block of Rigolette Road in Pineville. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said David Keith Soderberg, 46, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery with serious injury, domestic strangulation and false imprisonment.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Woman killed in deadly fire fell asleep while smoking

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The woman killed in the Thursday, Oct. 6, deadly fire on the 3600 block of 5th Street has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Berry. Alexandria Fire Department investigators determined the fire to be accidental. It appears Berry fell asleep on the couch while smoking. On Oct. 7, family at the scene of the fire shared with News Channel 5 that Berry lived in the home alone and could not get out in time.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor

The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

City permits include El Nopal renovation into new Hair Bar

Two commercial building permits top the list of City applications according to the September report issued by Planning and Zoning Director Shontrell Roque. The Natchitoches Elderly Apartment complex at 1120 Washington is being renovated by South Texas Restoration Inc. The valuation of the permit is $725,000. 1819 Endeavors LLC and...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

City Council agenda for Oct. 10, 2022

Any Citizen that wishes to observe the City Council meeting live may do so at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6SlW7rZvyKYWd8HpNw2fhg. Recordings for all city meeting videos will be posted to the City’s website. To watch the video, the user can subscribe to the City’s YouTube Channel @CityofNatchitoches LA or visit the city’s website link https://www.natchitochesla.gov/content/meeting-videos.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

