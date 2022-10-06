Read full article on original website
WEATHER ALERT 10-12,2022 : Strong Storms, Gusty Winds, Hail
Some will see some scattered storms this morning, but this afternoon things may ramp up for some in Middle Tennessee with strong gusty winds likely and there is a possibility of hail and an isolated tornado. The good news is most will get some much needed rain before we dry...
8 Pumpkin Patches to Visit Across Middle Tennessee
Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch and middle Tennessee has some fantastic pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Looking for carving pumpkins? Smaller pumpkins to use as decor? We’ve compiled some of our favorite, local pumpkin patches. Many of these pumpkin patches also offer other fall activities for the entire family.
